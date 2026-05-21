Our long-time favorite Sony camera drops to its best price this year!

The Sony A7 V may now being on sale, but the Sony A7 III is still a great all-round camera - and particularly at the price we have just spotted. Park Cameras are offering this popular full-frame mirrorless camera for £1,§149 with a Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS zoom - which is a saving of £500 (and around a third of the cost of the Sony A7 V).

That’s a great price on a camera that’s still hugely relevant, even years after launch, thanks to its reliable autofocus, excellent image quality and robust all-round performance.

Whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, or video, the A7 III is the kind of camera that just gets the job done. Its 24.2MP full-frame sensor offers rich detail and fantastic dynamic range, while the 693-point phase-detect AF system still holds its own against newer rivals. You also get 10fps burst shooting and solid battery life that lasts longer than most mirrorless competitors.

Video shooters won’t be disappointed either, with 4K recording across the full sensor width, flat colour profiles for grading, and dual card slots for peace of mind on longer shoots. It’s no surprise that the A7 III remains a go-to camera for hybrid creators and enthusiasts who want top-tier performance without going all-in on flagship pricing.