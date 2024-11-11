Is the Nikon Z50 II the mirrorless D500 successor I’ve been waiting for?

The Nikon Z50 II’s flagship Z9 tech is as close as we’ve come to a Z-Series Nikon D500. The question now: Do we even still need one?

Nikon Z50 II and D500 carved diagonally to look like a merging of the two cameras
The Nikon Z50 II and D500 boast some similarities that might have passed you by (Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

I have never understood why Nikon hasn’t released a Z-Series successor to the very highly regarded Nikon D500. A 'Z500' would surely be one of the best APS-C mirrorless cameras on the market and – in my mind – a license for the Big N to print money. Now that the Nikon Z50 II is finally here, it’s clearly not a Z500 – but it is giving me some serious D500 vibes. And that can only be a good thing.

You see, the D500 was launched at the peak of the power of the DSLR. To this day it’s one of the most advanced F-mount Nikons in existence, and hands-down the most powerful DX DSLR that the company ever released. It holds up against the Nikon Z50, Z30 and Z fc and, in many areas, betters them. If you’re a Nikon photographer who’s into sports or wildlife photography, chances are you’ve owned, still own or lusted after a D500.

