"I’m currently immersed in a cyanotype project, blending digital photos with analogue processes and incorporating drawings. It’s a fresh perspective on photography, an innovative approach to artistic exploration"

By ,
published

We profile creative and abstract photographer Ajuan Song's career journey for insight on becoming established in the industry

Photo CV: Ajuan Song
Ajuan says she likes to experiment with various photographic processes to create abstract views of her chosen subject (Image credit: Ajuan Song)
Jump to:
Photo CV: Ajuan Song
Ajuan Song

Ajuan Song’s artistic practice includes analog and digital photography and multimedia works. In addition to her classical Chinese education, from which she gained an interest in Confucianism, the ancient Chinese philosophy that focuses on ethics and morality, Song spent some time in Africa. Song holds a degree in physics from Anqing University, China and also studied fine art and photography at the International Center of Photography in New York.

Interview

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Digital Photographer
Digital Photographer

Digital Photographer is the ultimate monthly photography magazine for enthusiasts and pros in today’s digital marketplace.

Every issue readers are treated to interviews with leading expert photographers, cutting-edge imagery, practical shooting advice and the very latest high-end digital news and equipment reviews. The team includes seasoned journalists and passionate photographers such as the Editor Peter Fenech, who are well positioned to bring you authoritative reviews and tutorials on cameras, lenses, lighting, gimbals and more.

Whether you’re a part-time amateur or a full-time pro, Digital Photographer aims to challenge, motivate and inspire you to take your best shot and get the most out of your kit, whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned shooter. 

Related articles