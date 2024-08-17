"I’m currently immersed in a cyanotype project, blending digital photos with analogue processes and incorporating drawings. It’s a fresh perspective on photography, an innovative approach to artistic exploration"

Ajuan says she likes to experiment with various photographic processes to create abstract views of her chosen subject

Ajuan Song Social Links Navigation Artist Ajuan Song’s artistic practice includes analog and digital photography and multimedia works. In addition to her classical Chinese education, from which she gained an interest in Confucianism, the ancient Chinese philosophy that focuses on ethics and morality, Song spent some time in Africa. Song holds a degree in physics from Anqing University, China and also studied fine art and photography at the International Center of Photography in New York.

Interview

When did you start in your current genre?

I delved into camera-less photo creation at the start of my art career. In 2013, my path intersected with Kuzma Vostrikov, whose influence shaped my photography. My portraiture took on a more colourful, pop art aesthetic but I continue to engage in lyrical photography. My work can be categorised into two genres – collaborative endeavours with Kuzma, focused on fine art portraiture, and my solo projects with a more lyrical style, occasionally using camera-less techniques.

What are your creative inspirations?

Inspiration can come from everywhere – from nature in the trees, the oceans, sunset and sunrise, but also from people on the streets, even graffiti. New York City is a potent source of inspiration, full of energetic people. I also draw influences from observing old masters in museums and new art from galleries.

Working together Ajuan works closely with her partner, Kuzma Vostrikov, on a range of artistic projects (Image credit: Ajuan Song)

What key skills are needed for your line of professional work?

In collaborative work, it’s communication, problem-solving and time management. Many of the projects we undertake are large and intense, making effective management crucial. Proper coordination is essential too.

Which social platforms are you on and how do you use each for your business?

I’m active on Instagram and Facebook. Instagram, in particular, is a valuable tool for sharing images and discovering talent. I often reach out to makeup artists or models on Instagram for photo shoots, which has proven effective. It’s a direct and intuitive platform where people can see your work and connect directly. I also receive inquiries about shooting projects or business through direct messages so maintaining a presence on Instagram is essential for building visibility.

New opportunities Ajuan believes that modern technology offers artists a fresh perspective on photography (Image credit: Ajuan Song)

Are there other genres you’d like to try?

I’m currently immersed in a cyanotype project, blending digital photos with analogue processes and incorporating drawings. I embrace the full spectrum of possibilities afforded by the current technology. It’s a fresh perspective on photography, an innovative approach to artistic exploration and a means to broaden our visual horizons.

How do you turn your ideas and images into a cohesive, published book?

Ideas emerge and accumulate into a mosaic of thoughts. Once a collection takes shape, it’s time to organise, fill the gaps and allow a stream of ideas to pour in. Initiating the process is crucial as it helps refine ideas, especially in a book project. Take Just to Land in Tokyo, where we worked with a large image, integrating it with improvisation. As the pieces came together, the book took its final form.

Style guide Ajuan describes her photographic and general artistic style as ‘lyrical’, often shooting using analogue film (Image credit: Ajuan Song)

Song's photo kit

The essential gear items used for this type of professional work

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS 6D

This is handy in terms of digital shooting. The layout is simple to use and the optical viewfinder gives me a more connected feeling when framing the subject.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens

This relatively soft lens gives a little softness to the image detail, creating a dreamy effect. The wide aperture also allows background control.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro lens

This optic is sharp and particularly good for details. The focal length is also ideal for portraiture, offering a subtly compressed perspective.

(Image credit: Rolleiflex)

Twin Lens Reflex

I use this Rolleiflex Twin Lens Reflex (TLR) medium-format film camera for most of my analogue projects because of its unique form. The waist-level viewfinder offers a refreshing way to work.