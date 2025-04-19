Fashion photography tips: Find your stylish techniques

From magazines to social media, these fashion photography tips will help you master the styles that will help your images resonate with clients and audiences.

Pro photographers usually don't concentrate on one fixed genre, and this might be the single most important fashion photography tip: pursue two or three styles in your work.

This has several advantages. First of all you are constantly being challenged creatively, always keeping up to date with trends in the industry. In addition, genres such as runway and street or editorial and beauty almost go hand-in-hand.

When finding your niche, it is important to try out many styles and realize your own visual projects in addition to commercial jobs. These offer you a free working atmosphere with no briefing to restrict your scope. So, here are the best fashion photography tips across all the main genres…

Fashion photography tips: Editorial

(Image credit: Roy Reyna)

Published in books or magazines, these images tell a story of the latest trends. Styling is critical, so briefings with the client are essential to bring that vision to life.

Gear and settings:

- 75mm prime lens: All-rounder, adaptable to various settings

- Portable gear: Make it easy to change location quickly

- Lighting equipment: Keep it simple but effective and wireless

- Light meter: Always get the correct light settings, wherever you are

Tips and strategy

1) Have a plan: Stick closely to the client’s brief

2) Diversified location: Create more visual space

3) Teamwork: Communicate clearly with the stylist, make-up artist and model(s)

4) Don’t lose focus: Remember product and brand language

Fashion photography tips: Street style

(Image credit: Rosivan Morais)

Taking fashion shots on the street is becoming more popular. Magazines and social media follow the latest trends and styles and offer a great platform to get your photos published.

Gear and settings

- 50mm prime lens: Focus is quick, lightweight, and sharp at all stops

- Wide aperture: Create bokeh, focus on the subject

- Fast shutter speed: 1/125 sec or shorter for moving subjects

Pro Tip: Shoot in Aperture priority mode, as this enables the camera to automatically control changing light conditions, so that you can concentrate on capturing fashion candids

Tips and strategy

1) Get informed: Find unique styles at fashion shows

2) Stay up to date: Know what trends to focus on

3) Share: Designers like to repost content

4) Stay in the background: Create natural candid shots

Fashion photography tips: High Fashion

(Image credit: Murat Esibati)

These are usually large productions with top models or famous figures, where photographers work with pros and even a designer. Visual languages are highly creative and often show the fashion in an unconventional way.

Gear and settings

- Full frame camera: high resolution for large print campaigns

- Exclusive kit: High quality stands in first place

- Dramatic lighting: Experiment with light and shadows

- Involve props: Create visual interactions

Tips and strategy

1) Collaborate: Be open to new creative input

2) Be risky: Stand out with bold decisions

3) Experiment: Try out poses and angles

4) Attention to color scheme: Create unique styles

(Image credit: Christian Diokno)

Fashion photography tips: Beauty

Hair and makeup are part of fashion, so teaming up with makeup artists and stylists is key. Try organizing a beauty shoot, with the focus on selling accessories or make-up products.

Gear and settings

- Zoom lens: Versatile, easy to work with

- Macro lens: Capture details without loss of quality by cropping

- Reflector: Eliminate unwanted shadows

- Beauty dish: Make skin appear smooth and give it a glow

Tips and strategy

1) Home studio: No pro studio environment required, so make your own

2) Activate network: Work with familiar faces from fashion shoots

3) Take opportunities: Contact small businesses to get free products

4) Retouching: Be careful and don’t overwork natural aspects!

Pro Tip: Here's a step-by-step editing tutorial using the Frequency Separation technique in Affinity Photo 2

Fashion photography tips: Runway

(Image credit: Rajesh Kumar Verma)

Capturing models at fast-paced fashion shows requires flexibility and working under tough conditions. Crowds, low light situations and limitations on equipment are all challenges.

Gear and settings

- Zoom lens: Gain more freedom in compositions

- Increase ISO: Translate atmosphere, flash often prohibited

- Continuous focus mode: Keep the model sharp in movement

- Monopod: Offers flexibility, takes the weight off your shoulders

Tips and strategy

1) Start small: University shows provide fewer rules and may be ideal to build your portfolio

2) Shoot in verticals: Layout of magazine pages and covers

3) Various framing: Focus on clothes and brand-featured accessories

4) Get media / press pass: Opens new perspectives and freedom

Fashion photography tips: Catalog

(Image credit: Jscott Photography)

Focus on fashion items with shoots taking place with a model in a studio. The customer should get an insight into the details of the material, color and fit, and how it will look on them.

Gear and settings

- 50-70mm prime lens: No risk of body distortion

- Softbox: Choose type based on subject

- Neutral backdrop: No distraction from fashion

Pro Tip: Work with custom white balance to show the item's true colors; check out this cheat sheet on how to achieve true-to-reality colors

Tips and strategy

1) Stay neutral: Let the fashion stand out

2) Clear communication: Supervise the model

3) Natural poses: Pay particular attention to the face and hands

4) Post-production: Work out the characteristics of the clothing item

Fashion photography tips: Product

(Image credit: Melvin Buezo)

Produced in studios, these photographs focus on the product and are often the ultimate presentations in detail. Setup will largely depend on the brand’s language.

Gear and settings

- Softbox: Choose type based on subject

- Light box: Fast results for small objects

- Various backdrops: Don’t be afraid of bold colors or patterns

- Use props: Underline aspects of the item

Tips and strategy

1) Start small: Photograph your favorite brands to build a portfolio

2) Share: Tag brands on social media to reach out

3) Experiment: Try various settings to find your own particular style

4) Post production: Elaboration of details

