The Hanabandan ceremony or Henna Night takes place for the bride’s family in the ancient port of Kong, known as Hidden Hanabandan, where they adorn the bride's hands with henna and sing joyful poems in celebration

People Photographer of the Year, Maryam Firuzi, travelled over 30,000 miles to shoot her award-winning series with the larger-than-full-frame Fujifilm GFX 50R camera.

Maryam was named People POTY by the prestigious International Photography Awards (IPA) in 2024. She won the title with her series In the shadows of silent women, a project centering around Iranian women.

The photographer is Iranian herself and grew up in the turbulent post-revolution era. Her work addresses cultural crises, gender issues, and identity problems in contemporary Iranian society.

"Previously, all my photographs focused on middle-class, urban Iranian women, but after eight years of photography, I sought a broader perspective on this issue," Maryam says.

As the headline suggests, it was not always easy for Maryam to portray the lives of Iranian communities. Building trust was essential.

Aman Ghazal waves carpets with her ten children, a family craft they dedicate much of their day and night (Image credit: Maryam Firuzi)

To capture her award-winning project, she used the GFX 50R medium format camera and two prime lenses: the Fujinon GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR and the Fujinon GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR.

Let's take a closer look at her work, and get pro advice from a photographer who knows that not every person wants to stand in front of her lens…

The project

Gorji recalls a time when women were forbidden to play the tambur, a sacred symbol among the Yarsanis, a religious minority in Iran. Today, Yarsani girls are some of the finest tambur musicians, in higher education with the support of their parents (Image credit: Maryam Firuzi)

"I have always been fascinated by Iran's cultural, linguistic and geographical diversity. Historically, the concept of a country was first formed in Iran thousands of years ago, making it a crossroads of different civilizations and cultures.

"To explore this diversity, I began traveling and searching for these communities. I focused on highlighting the rich history of Iranian women, showcasing their resilience and determination. Despite facing various limitations, these women are dedicated to educating their children and preserving their ancestral identity, as they represent a pivotal generation.

"My greatest challenge was initially gaining entry to, and then being accepted within, these small groups. Many women in these societies were reluctant to be photographed, which made my task harder. I needed to establish trust and after my third photo, my team had dwindled to just my mother and me, but together, we were able to win their confidence through our bond."

Pro advice

The women of the Lak Kurdish nomads in western Iran, near the border with Iraq, continue to uphold the traditional practices of their homeland (Image credit: Maryam Firuzi)

1. Do your research

"Before taking photos, conduct thorough research to clarify your objectives and preferences – even if they happen to evolve during the process."

2. Step out of your comfort zone

"You won't discover anything extraordinary until you embrace adventure. I captured one of the most unexpected photos after a long day of driving. Exhausted and seeking a place to rest, I stumbled upon women who had been living in caves for thousands of years and they became the subjects of one of my most unique images."

3. Understanding Humanity

"People should not feel like mere objects for your benefit; they possess inherent dignity. Truly engage with them by living alongside them, listening to their stories, and showing that their importance is recognized and valued."

4. Don't rush

"Photography requires patience, especially in communities where time feels different. Avoid imposing your own time constraints; instead, adapt to their pace to achieve meaningful results."

5. Keep trying

"Not everyone will be receptive to your camera. Remember that for every 'no', there will be a 'yes' waiting to be found. Embrace the setbacks and keep trying."

Image analysis

Sharveh is a mournful song sung by women in southern Iran, often heard while they work at home, gather in the afternoons or attend funerals. This poignant melody serves as an outlet for their sorrow, helping them to endure their struggles (Image credit: Maryam Firuzi)

Specific locations

"I explored coastal villages and cities in southern Iran, seeking a site that connects interior and exterior, showcasing traditional architecture and unique geographical features."

Choice of time

"I opted for midday, using natural light to enhance the transparency of the sea and brighten the interiors. By using reflectors for lighting, I maintained the space's intimate atmosphere and authenticity."

Aperture change

"Due to lower interior light levels, I captured two separate shots, adjusting the aperture for each. One shot highlighted the exterior, while the other focused on the dimmer interior."

The gear

(Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm GFX 50R

The GFX 50R stands out as one of the best-value digital medium format cameras on the second-hand market. Despite the rise of full-frame mirrorless cameras, with this camera, Fujifilm chose to bypass that market, offering a sensor that's a full 67% larger than full-frame.

Fujinon GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR

With a classic effective focal length (36mm) and a compact size, the GF 45mm sits between the slimline Fujifilm GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR and the epic, bokehlicious Fujifilm GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR. It's a great, sharp, fast and weather-sealed lens that is ideal for documentary and portrait work.

Fujinon GF80mm f/1.7 R WR

At 795g the GR 80mm isn't light, but it delivers stunning shallow depth of field and bokeh. Like all medium-format lenses, its size is a tradeoff for optical quality and a larger image circle. Built for pros, it's engineered to match both durability and performance.

Discover more of Maryam's work on her website , or IG account (Image credit: Maryam Firuzi)

