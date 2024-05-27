Fantasy fashion photographer Newo Ikkin reveals her kit bag secret weapons

By
published

Portrait pro Newo reveals the gear and lighting equipment she can’t live without when creating her fantastical photos

Newo Ikkin My Kit PhotoPlus
(Image credit: Newo Ikkin)

Portraiture is a brilliant genre to get stuck into, whether it's practicing on your friends and family or local models but it can be difficult to put a stamp on your headshots to make yours stand out from the crowd. 

That's why we recently sat down with and caught up with Newo Ikkin who, transforms her fantastical ideas from thoughts to pro photos with the perfect combination of make-up, costume, photography, lighting and careful editing.

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too. 


View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles