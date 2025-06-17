This stunning photo was shot with "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen to date"

Professional commercial photographer Jon Segui collaborates with international brands on projects ranging from product catalogues to beauty and Formula 1. Jon has to meet the highest standards of this exclusive industry, and to do so, he works exclusively with Nikon gear.

Jon captured this beauty shot at 1/200sec, f/13, ISO100 using the Nikon's pro flagship camera, the Z9, and the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S, which we rated as "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen to date".

Jon says, "In high-end beauty photography, understanding the industry's rigorous standards is crucial. Visual perfection is not just a goal – it's an expectation. Every detail must be meticulously refined to meet the highest professional benchmarks, ensuring that the final image is flawless."

Let's dive into the story behind this image and discuss Jon's gear and lighting choices.

Image Analysis

Following a vision

"I worked with Narea (model) in collaboration with Naomi (makeup artist) to bring the concept to life. For this shot, we chose an all-black ensemble, including clothing and earrings, to craft varying shades of darkness.

"The focus was on using controlled lighting to enhance the mood and depth of the image. And of course, some killer moody makeup designed to evoke a sense of mystery, adding depth and intrigue to her expression."

Creative choices

"In my day-to-day work, I focus primarily on corporate headshots, where I use various techniques to create subject separation, giving the images a clean, 3D appearance.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"However, with this image, I aimed to evoke a sense of drama and intensity by embracing more darkness – to create a frame that exudes delicacy and softness while captivating the viewer's gaze. Deliberately minimizing the separation was a creative choice to help amplify the mood and depth of the photograph.”

Shaping the light

"Once the model was prepared, the focus of this shoot was entirely on controlling the lighting. I often use a 165cm umbrella with diffusion because it produces beautifully soft light.

"For this shot, I positioned the light directly above the model and had her stand at the outer rim of the umbrella, gazing toward the centre. This setup minimized the light behind the model, creating a subtle separation while also preventing any light spillage onto the backdrop.

"To enhance the effect, I used a curved reflector to bounce light into the shadows, which added a dimension and produced a distinctive catchlight for added character."

Flawless teamwork

"This shoot was a true collaboration between me, the model, and the makeup artist. We focused on showcasing the strengths of everyone involved. The makeup design called for soft lighting to avoid harsh shadows and highlight the model’s flawless skin – a detail that simplified the editing process.

"However, high-end beauty photography always requires retouching to achieve perfection. By carefully tailoring the lighting to complement both the makeup and the model, we were able to streamline the retouching phase while maintaining the integrity of the original image."

Gear Info

(Image credit: Future)

Jon captured this image using a Nikon Z9, a full-frame mirrorless camera that is the successor model of the Z8. The Z9 is a pro camera that arrived late to the mirrorless party in October 2021.

With ultra-fast 120fps burst shooting, 8K/60p video, and over 2.5 hours of 8k/30 recording, it outpaces the Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3 in speed and value. While the A1 leads in resolution and the R3 excels in ISO and stabilization, the Z9 holds its own with an advanced AF system (slightly behind in video), a reliable electronic-only shutter, and class-leading battery life.

Curious how the Z9 stacks up? Check out our full comparison of the Nikon Z9 vs the Canon EOS R3 and Sony A1.

And now to the lens – the one we rated as "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen to date". The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S delivers sensational image quality for both general photography and extreme close-ups. It features a fast, accurate AF (autofocus) system and powerful optical VR (Vibration Reduction) that pairs perfectly with the Nikon Z-series in-body stabilization.

Built tough with weather-sealed construction, the MC 105mm offers great handling for demanding shooters, including a customizable lens-function button, control ring, autofocus range limiter, and an electronically coupled focus ring for precise manual adjustments.

For creating the perfect lighting setup, Jon worked with Godox AD600Pro II, the Phottix 165cm Umbrella (diffused), and a PixaPro Curved Reflector.

Discover more of Jon's work on his Instagram account or discover his photography on his website (Image credit: Jon Segui)

You might like...

Take a look at the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon lenses to go with them.

If you are interested in the story behind photographs and why shots work, check out more articles in this series:

- This image was shot with "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world"

- Not all photos need to be "nice to look at" – this DSLR shot preserves rituals for future generations.