"I believe the reason there aren’t more wildlife photographers out there is the amount of patience required. It can be really boring"

By
published

We interviewed photographer Guadalupe Laiz who gets up close with animals to raise awareness of the urgent need for conservation

Interview: Guadalupe Laiz
Among the Living - Amboseli National Park, Kenya, 2021 (Image credit: Guadalupe Laiz)
Jump to:

Wildlife photography is considered one of the most challenging genres, and not only from a technical point of view. It requires extensive research, long-distance travel to often remote locations and the ability to adapt to different climates. Most importantly, it also means taking adequate safety measures when tracking down the animals. Capturing the essence of wild creatures and conveying a sense of proximity in one frame is what brings exotic wildlife close to the viewer. This can only be achieved by respecting your subjects’ boundaries. However, this brings many challenges. 

Among The Living

Interview: Guadalupe Laiz

(Image credit: Guadalupe Laiz)

Guadalupe Laiz has spent six years travelling across Africa capturing stunning images of wildlife for her book Among the Living: Where You Belong. The book, published by The Images Publishing Group, features 429 images of rare and impressive wildlife, including Big Craig, the biggest tusker elephant in Kenya, and the famous Susa gorilla family in Rwanda. Among the Living is available now, priced £100/$125.

Interview: Guadalupe Laiz
Guadalupe Laiz

Guadalupe Laiz is an internationally recognised artist, photographer, and explorer. Originally from Argentina, Guadalupe moved to the United States at the age of 20 to pursue her passion for photography. Guadalupe captured the beauty and character of Iceland’s unique native horses, a project that led to her first book Horses of Iceland, published in 2019. The book has been exhibited globally and has received widespread acclaim. In her latest book, Among the Living: Where You Belong, Guadalupe showcases some of Africa’s rarest and most impressive wildlife.

Image

Get the best magazine for enthusiast and pro photographers delivered to your door or device with a subscription to Digital Photographer. Learn the hottest photo trends and techniques while getting essential advice on earning cash from your photography.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles