"I believe the reason there aren’t more wildlife photographers out there is the amount of patience required. It can be really boring"

I have an obsession with proximity. I don’t like using camera traps, so the best moments are when I have the chance to get close to the more docile wild animals. It was special to see ‘Big Craig’, one of the biggest ‘Big Tuskers’ [elephants with tusks that almost scrape the floor] left in the world. When I met him for the first time in the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, I realised how big he was. He was right in front of me and I could have touched him if I’d reached out my hand – of course, I didn’t though! On another trip, I was sitting next to him all afternoon when he was taking a nap.

Getting that close isn’t easy to achieve but I have a few tricks up my sleeve. For example, when I’m capturing cheetahs preparing for a hunt, they go high and climb to the top of the nearest mountain to survey the area. It’s important to not get in their way during the actual hunt, so I seize the opportunity to capture them when they are observing the area. We were able to get close by positioning ourselves in a car on another mountain nearby. Sometimes, there was a cheetah right in front of us, which was an unforgettable experience.

Over the years, I’ve been able to work with the same guides, so we know each other well and have built up a friendship. They know me well enough to trust that I won’t react poorly in situations like these. I remain calm and move slowly. But any time I can get out of the car, I do. I drag my body around and get full of ticks that may require a visit to the emergency room. But it’s important because you are on another level to document the animals, and you can see that in the photographs.