Pro landscape photographer Jack Lodge reveals the gear he uses to take top shots of the Jurassic Coast

Canon professional landscape and wildlife photographer Jack Lodge lives on the Jurassic Coast, where he’s in the prime position to catch top scenic shots

Landscapes is a brilliant genre of photography that allows you to get out taking photos in the great outdoors so going on hikes with your camera is fantastic for your wellbeing, mental health and creativity!

Based down in Wimborne, Dorset, England, Jack is perfectly placed for landscapes and seascape on the stunning Jurassic Coast. His image ‘Winter at Win Green’ was shortlisted in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 contest, and he runs landscape and wildlife workshops, from Dorset to Snowdonia, all year round. 

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

