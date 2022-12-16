DCW Unwrapped: watch us unwrap a photo gift every day until Xmas! (Dec 16)

By James Artaius
published

Join our Xmas countdown with DCW Unwrapped, where we're unwrapping a photo present every day until the big day!

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 16)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

The present in today's unwrapping video is one of the best instant cameras (opens in new tab) available – and one of our personal favorite cameras, period, here at DCW – the Polaroid Go (opens in new tab)

"The Polaroid Go is the world's smallest, cutest analog instant camera," we wrote in our review (opens in new tab). "But its tiny size doesn't just make it insanely covetable, it also differentiates it from its Instax Mini rivals. 

"Rather than rectangular prints, it puts the signature square Polaroid format in your pocket – along with advanced features like double exposures, a self-timer and even a tiny selfie mirror. 

"The Polaroid Go is a camera that everyone will fall in love with faster than it takes a photo to develop. A fun and funky little camera, the Polaroid Go will be the star of your next party and will deposit an endless amount of memories in your pocket or wallet. And if you've got kids, this could be the ideal camera for little hands to get started with."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles