DCW Unwrapped: watch us unwrap a photo gift every day until Xmas! (Dec 16)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 16)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

The present in today's unwrapping video is one of the best instant cameras (opens in new tab) available – and one of our personal favorite cameras, period, here at DCW – the Polaroid Go (opens in new tab).

"The Polaroid Go is the world's smallest, cutest analog instant camera," we wrote in our review (opens in new tab). "But its tiny size doesn't just make it insanely covetable, it also differentiates it from its Instax Mini rivals.

"Rather than rectangular prints, it puts the signature square Polaroid format in your pocket – along with advanced features like double exposures, a self-timer and even a tiny selfie mirror.

"The Polaroid Go is a camera that everyone will fall in love with faster than it takes a photo to develop. A fun and funky little camera, the Polaroid Go will be the star of your next party and will deposit an endless amount of memories in your pocket or wallet. And if you've got kids, this could be the ideal camera for little hands to get started with."