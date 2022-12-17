DCW Unwrapped: we're opening a photo gift every day till Xmas! (Dec 17)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 17)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Watch the other unwrappings! • December 16 (opens in new tab)

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today's gift is a brilliant Saal Professional Line Photo Book, which is without a doubt one of the best photo books we've ever seen. The whole thing absolutely exudes quality and high end finish, from the stunning and heavy leatherette presentation box to the jaw dropping acrylic front cover.

Whether you're a photographer who wants to show off your photographs in a beautiful coffee table book, a model or small business who wants a portfolio of their work that will wow clients, or just somebody who loves photography and wants them printed and presented in the absolute finest way possible, this is for you.

And of course, it makes a fantastic gift for the photographer in your life, if you surprise them by collecting their best or favorite images in this fantastic photo book!

You can see other great gifts available from Saal – including the single most unusual photo gift we've ever seen! – that we've had the pleasure of opening in our separate DCW Unwrapped video on Saal (opens in new tab).