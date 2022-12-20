Watch us open photo-themed Christmas gifts on DCW Unwrapped! (Dec 20)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 20)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Our Christmas gift today is something that's both cool and practical – in fact, it's something that we're going to be using every day. It's the Zumy Pro Quality Light (opens in new tab), which is a clip-on (or stick-on) selfie light for laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets. So far, so normal.

The trick here is that, where most similar products are flat, harsh, unflattering, bare lights, this one has a built-in softbox – and this produces soft, flattering, diffused light that's less like a torch stuck to your screen and more like having a proper continuous light with a modifier.

Given how much time we spend on video calls for work and Zoom chats with friends and Facetime meets with family, it's great to always look well-lit and presentable – rather than that one guy on the chat who's always grainy, poorly lit and like you wish he'd just turn his camera off!