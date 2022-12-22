(opens in new tab)

3 days to go! Open an early Christmas gift with DCW Unwrapped! (Dec 22)

The big day is nearly here! Open an early Christmas present with us on DCW Unwrapped

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today's gift is perfectly timed, as it's a reminder to get yourself one for the coming year: a 2023 photo calender from Saal (opens in new tab)

Using the design interface on the Saal website, or the dedicated app for your phone or smart device, you can use ready made templates to drag and drop your images into an existing layout, or "go manual" and get really creative.

With photos being printed onto high-quality fine art paper stock, you're essentially getting 12 art prints that turn your family photos, holiday snaps or portfolio shots into wall-worthy images. 

You can see other great gifts available from Saal – including the single most unusual photo gift we've ever seen! – that we've had the pleasure of opening in our separate DCW Unwrapped video on Saal (opens in new tab)

