Christmas countdown continues! Open a gift with us on DCW Unwrapped (Dec 19)

By James Artaius
Every day until Xmas, we're unwrapping a different present on DCW Unwrapped – watch along with us!

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today we unwrapped a gift that may be a little on the expensive side, but it is also something that photographers and videographers on the move will be jumping for joy over. 

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is a portable power station that keeps you topped up on the go, wherever you go. Perfect for trips out into the field if you're a wildlife or landscape photographer, working on location if you're a portrait or product photographer, or just to keep your kit powered up if you're on a camping or hiking trip. 

Keep your camera, laptop, phone, tablet, storage devices, power banks and everything else you travel with fully charged with power. And couple the Explorer 1000 Pro with the SolarSaga 100W solar panels (all available in a single kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000) for renewable,  clean, green, free energy thanks to the sun! 

