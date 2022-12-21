Open an early Christmas present with us on DCW Unwrapped! (Dec 21)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 21)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just over a week away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today's rather enormous present turned out to be none other than the Canon ImagePROGRAF Pro-300 (opens in new tab) – a printer that delivers professional results at up to A3 and A3+ print sizes. And there's a reason we rate this as one of the best photo printers (opens in new tab) on the market: its print quality is absolutely stunning.

Able to produce borderless prints all the way up to A3+ on either glossy or matte paper, it uses 10 individual pigment-based (rather than dye-based) inks from Canon's Lucia Pro line (including dedicated photo black and matte black cartridges, for glossy and matte finishes respectively), boasts wireless connectivity, and clever software for soft- and hard-proofing.

Pair it with some of the best photo paper (opens in new tab) from Canon, like the Pro Platinum, Pro Luster and Pro Premium Matte, and you have all the ingredients to make the best prints of your work you've ever seen.