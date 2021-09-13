7 essential sessions you must see at The Photography Show 2021

It's almost here! With The Photography Show and Video Show 2021 due to open its doors in just five days, the essential event for all photographers and videographers is just around the corner.

The Show runs from Saturday 18 to Tuesday 21 September 2021, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It feels like forever since the last physical event in 2019, and while the virtual shows were a tremendous success, there is nothing quite like walking into an exhibition hall, buzzing with the collective excitement of photographers, speakers and equipment manufacturers alike.

This year more than 150 of the biggest brands in the imaging industry will be exhibiting, so we can expect inspirational things from the likes of Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus and Sigma. It's a fantastic experience being able to chat face-to-face with the companies who made your favorite cameras, lenses and accessories, and it's this personal touch we've missed.

It's difficult to choose the things we're most looking forward to seeing, but here we've put together a very quick list of the unmissable sessions we know we'll be attending. We hope to see you there!

Brooke Shaden: Creating impactful art

When: Tuesday, 21 September 2021 | 13:15 - 14:30

Brooke is an alumnus of Digital Photographer magazine, having produced creative tutorials for the publication to much acclaim. As a conceptual fine art photographer, her unique storybook style has garnered a truly global following. Brooke is an expert in self-portraiture and at The Photography Show she is going to guide us through her artistic process. See her take to the Super Stage and see how you can begin to create groundbreaking images that positively influence others emotionally.

Rankin: Fashion, film, philanthropy and flora

When: Sunday, 19 September | 13:15 - 14:30, Monday, 20 September | 13:15 - 14:30

Rankin is one of the most recognizable names in British photography and he's all ours at these very special talks! Famous for his celebrity portraiture and progressive fashion, photography this industry legend will be discussing his creative projects and taking us on a tour of his motivations and artistic approaches. Find out how he brings together all these threads to produce his eye-catching masterpieces.

Making photography your full time career

When: Saturday, 18 September 2021 | 10:30 - 11:00

The UKBFTOG community (UK Black Female Photographers) have expertise across every genre of photography, and they are on hand to share their experiences and advice in this essential session. See Denise Maxwell take to the stage to discuss how to make the jump from amateur to professional photographer, calling on her vast experience in sports, fashion, weddings, photojournalism, music and corporate PR / marketing.

Telling stories through moving image

When: Sunday, 19 September 2021 | 14:35 - 15:10

Video shooting is a must-have skill in 2021. There is more video content being created than ever before, as evidenced by Instagram shifting from photo to a video platform, and as image makers and storytellers we need to be ahead of the curve. Join video journalist Jameisha Prescod for her essential tips for shooting and editing on the move!

Using social media as part of your marketing

When: Monday, 20 September 2021 | 10:30 - 11:00

The internet is a wonderful platform for promoting your photographic work, but are you using it to its full potential? Kaye Ford is on hand to to explain everything you need to know about cracking the social formula for success on Instagram, TikTok and more, for better business engagement. Let your clients know who you really are by showing the personality behind your brand.

Filling your first video kit bag

When: Saturday, 18 September 2021 | 15:55 - 16:30

Thinking of making the big move to video? Professional photographer and Olympus ambassador Jimmy Cheng did just that around four years ago, and now he is a commercial videography expert and runs a successful YouTube channel. Stop by his workshop on the opening day of the Show and hear all about the basic kit you will need to get you started on your journey in high-end video production.

Picture Stories: The life and legacy of Picture Post

When: Saturday, 18 September 2021 | 17:15 - 19:00

It really is non-stop at The Photography Show and The Video Show. The attractions extend into the evening and we can't wait to attend this special, exclusive screening of the award-winning Picture Stories documentary.

Britain’s best-selling magazine during World War II, Picture Post represented a revolution in the picture magazine format, capturing the lives and stories of everyday Britons. With a follow-up Q&A with director Rob West and photographers Charlie Phillips and Peter Dench, who contributed to the film, this will make for a truly fascinating evening of photo-related entertainment!

