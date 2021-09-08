Olympus releases its roster of speakers for The Photography Show 2021

Olympus has recently announced its roster of speakers that will be at The Photography Show this year. Covering topics such as beginner video, live streaming and portrait photography, attendees will be able to find out from the experts how they can improve their practice.

From 18–21 September, Birmingham NEC will be packed full of photography professionals, enthusiasts and novices looking to invest in kit and boost their knowledge. Each year, speakers are invited to The Photography Show by different camera brands to run workshops and host talks on different elements of photography. This year is no exception, with Olympus inviting a strong team of ambassadors along.

The four-day event will feature Olympus ambassador Jimmy Cheng, who is running two Video Beginners Masterclass talks in the Toute Suite. Having made the transition to shooting video four years ago, Cheng will use his knowledge and experience to help people understand the importance of video and what kit is required to start shooting. With a wealth of commercial clients and a successful Youtube channel, it’ll be an essential session for anyone interested in taking up video.

Joining him is Gavin Hoey, who will be sharing some of the tools, tips and skills needed to start live streaming. This information-packed session will take place on Saturday 18th at 14:00 BST. Gavin will also be running a session on portrait photography where you can find out the essential tricks and techniques to get you taking better portraits.

Wildlife photographer Tesni Ward will also be on hand to talk about the highlights and challenges when photographing wild animals. Meanwhile, Geraint Radford will guide you on your firsts steps into macro photography, including kit, settings, composition and light.

As well as the workshops and talks hosted by the photographers mentioned above, Olympus will also be running sessions from their stand (L500). These include Coffee with the Cla(i)res, a Tech Talk with David Smith and a talk on International Camera Movement with Clare Harvey May.

To find out which talks are included in the ticket price and which talks are optional extras, head to the Talks & Masterclasses page on The Photography Show website and select from the drop-down menu.

Free tickets are available for industry professionals who make most of their income from photography and videography. Students are also invited to attend for free on Tuesday 21 September.

