Nikon announces inspirational speaker lineup for The Photography Show 2021

Nikon has announced a roster of long-established Nikon Europe Ambassadors, as well as introducing new faces from its #Zcreators programme, who will be speaking on the Nikon School Stage at The Photography Show from 18-21 September 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Nikon Europe Ambassadors headlining the Nikon School Stage include wildlife photographer Andy Parkinson, landscape photographer Nigel Danson and wedding photographer Frøydis Geithus – all sharing an insight into their work and how Nikon equipment has empowered them to produce award winning photography.

Joining them will be maternity photographer Tianna Williams, wildlife photographer Harry Skeggs and Wedding Photographer Gurvir Johal, who as #Zcreators will be extolling the virtues of Nikon's mirrorless range of Z Series cameras such as the Nikon Z7 II and the new Nikon Z fc.

Also joining the Nikon School Stage speaker line-up for 2021 will be portrait photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn, and video production company Beyond Content, who will be discussing techniques for creating outstanding video content with the Z Series.

These inspirational speakers, along with Nikon School trainers Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera, will be on-stage throughout the show with a schedule of informative talks on a range of photography subjects to inspire enthusiast and amateur photographers alike.

On the wider Nikon stand, visitors will also be able to experience all the latest products, including the full Z Series range – getting hands-on with the brand new retro-inspired Z fc, and the new Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 macro lenses.

Julian Harvie, Head of Marketing at Nikon Northern Europe says: “We are incredibly excited to be returning to The Photography Show this year. There is something uniquely special about photographers’ enthusiasm for their craft and we are looking forward to experiencing that in person at the NEC this September. With such a sensational line-up of the latest products and speakers to showcase this year, we’re certain that visitors will be impressed with what Nikon has to offer at TPS 2021.”

Tickets are now on sale for The Photography Show 2021.

Visit Nikon at The Photography Show on stand B600.

