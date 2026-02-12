This DJI FPV drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price – now you can capture aerial footage just like at the Winter Olympics!
DJI's flagship FPV drone, the Avata 2, is currently being sold in the UK from £539 with goggles
FPV drones are creating a big buzz at the Winter Olympics at the moment – chasing down the skiers, snowboarders and tobogganists as they hurtle down the slopes. But you can now create your own immersive video yourself at a lower price than ever before, because DJI's flagship FPV drone - the Avata 2 - is now available from just £539 with goggles.
If you've always wanted to take to the skies and capture immersive FPV video content this drone ticks all the boxes with Ultra-Wide 4K100p Stabilized Video recording.
An other deal that you should seriously consider is this mega bundle, that comes with three batteries so that you can have longer flying time when out on the slopes with your FPV drone.
As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone, and might well be as much as you need, Avata 3 rumors being true or not (and none seem to have a date – they're mostly based on the fact that people can add one to two!
It is a brilliant refiniement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust (I can assure you of that because I deliberately crash-tesed it!). DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural any beginner can pick it up.
Personally I have never sepecially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
