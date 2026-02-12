This DJI FPV drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price – now you can capture aerial footage just like at the Winter Olympics!

FPV drones are creating a big buzz at the Winter Olympics at the moment – chasing down the skiers, snowboarders and tobogganists as they hurtle down the slopes. But you can now create your own immersive video yourself at a lower price than ever before, because DJI's flagship FPV drone - the Avata 2 - is now available from just £539 with goggles.

As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone, and might well be as much as you need, Avata 3 rumors being true or not (and none seem to have a date – they're mostly based on the fact that people can add one to two!

It is a brilliant refiniement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust (I can assure you of that because I deliberately crash-tesed it!). DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural any beginner can pick it up.

Personally I have never sepecially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!