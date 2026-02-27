The fastest team sport in the world needs serious camera power to keep viewers happy, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will do just that with its new 10.5K ultra-high resolution Cosm C360 Capture Systems.

Cosm’s C360 Capture System consists of a network of unmanned, wide-field-of-view cameras boasting insanely-high image quality that work together to create multi-angle viewing experiences.

Not only that, the system draws on automation capable of tracking each individual player on the ice and the puck, all independently, generating “immersive” live and replay footage.

In a recent announcement, Cosm said that its Capture System has now been installed at “glass level” in all 32 NHL team arenas, with each venue getting two cameras behind the goals and two on the blue line.

Commenting in the press release, Jeb Terry, president and CEO at Cosm, said the system enhances how the game is presented, using “new storytelling” tools with “more detail for the fans”.

The Cosm C360 system can be used across practically any sport (Image credit: Cosm)

A major aspect of the C360 Capture System is the automated ability to track individual players. This is managed via a central, cloud-based editing hub, CX Video Hub, which receives real-time positional data from the cameras to produce detailed clips of isolated movements and plays.

A post shared by Cosm (@cosm) A photo posted by on

Evan Wimer, Head of C360 as Cosm, said the NHL had been challenging the company to evolve its camera technology, but real-time individual tracking of the players through “time and space” is an "enormous" step up.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NHL is the premier ice hockey league in North America and is widely recognized as the home of the best players in the world. The multi-year agreement signed with Cosm will see the C360 system capture footage of “every play and player” in the league across more than 1,500 games per season.

Cosm, is an immersive entertainment, media, and technology company that acquired C360, the creator of the capture system, in 2023 after having been an early investor. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC used Cosm technology to broadcast live sports in 8K for the first time.

You might also like…

Discover our expert take on the best cameras for video and take a look at the highest resolution cameras on the market today