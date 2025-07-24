Viofo's latest triple-camera dash cam system covers all the angles

Viofo has launched a multi-camera dash cam system designed to cover a multitude of recording demands and use cases. The centrepiece of the system is the front-facing A329S wide-angle camera. This records in 4K at a smooth 60fps in order to capture details in fast-moving subjects. It utilizes Sony's STARVIS 2, 8MP IMX678 1/1.8" sensor - an image sensor designed specifically for security and monitoring in high-contrast and low light scenarios.

(Image credit: Viofo)

Fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity promises up to 30MB/s wireless transfer speeds for fast video previewing, downloading and sharing - according to Viofo, this lets you download a one-minute 4K recording in under 10 seconds. Alternatively, there’s also a USB 3.0 port for wired video transfers and firmware updates. The A329S front cam even supports recording to an external SSD, should you frequently do long-distance driving which would otherwise easily fill the internal microSD card.

Extra features include smart voice control, with simple voice commands triggering functions like recording, taking still photos, and enabling/disabling Wi-Fi. The camera can also notify you of settings changes and errors via spoken messages. GPS tracking automatically tracks your location, speed and current date/time.

If you purchase the optional hardwire kit, the A329 front cam can also record while your car is parked. In order to save both battery power and video storage space, footage captured while the vehicle is parked can be recorded at a lower frame rate, or by using Auto Event Detection. This setting means the camera will detect a moving object, automatically start recording, and saves footage from 15 seconds before and 30 seconds after the event.

The A329S front camera can be purchased individually, but for greater surveillance versatility, it’s best teamed with one or even two additional cameras to cover multiple viewpoints.

(Image credit: Viofo)

Other cameras in the A329 range include a rear camera that records at 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution and, like the front camera, supports HDR capture for improved clarity in low light and high-contrast environments.

(Image credit: Viofo)

For even greater recording coverage, you can add a third camera to the system, like a dedicated telephoto camera. A regular front-facing dashcam has to have a wide field of view in order to capture the full width of the road ahead. But even with a high quality image sensor and 4K recording resolution, it’s not always easy to read a licence plate of a distant vehicle. That’s where the A329T telephoto camera comes in. Positioned alongside the main front-facing camera, this 2560 x 1440 cam provides 4x optical zoom, giving you a clearer, magnified recording of the central portion of the front view. This front-facing camera pairing gives you the best of both worlds: a wide viewing angle, and the ability to resolve distant details.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Viofo)

If you’d rather have in-camera camera coverage, there’s the 210° ultra-wide angle cabin camera. Ideal for family cars or ride-sharing, this 2K camera not only captures what’s going on inside your vehicle, it’s wide enough to see outside the side windows, covering any blind spots missed by the front- and rear-facing cameras.

(Image credit: Viofo)

Finally, for vans and trucks that require a rear-facing camera but don’t have a rear window in which to mount one, Viofo also offers a water-proof, externally mounted rear camera for commercial vehicles. This A329WW camera can come supplied with 3M, 8M, 10M, and 15M cable options to suit various vehicles sizes, and you can order a three-camera pack containing the front dashcam and two waterproof rear cameras, allowing you to position a rear-facing camera on each side of your vehicle. The waterproof camera shoots at 2560 x 1440 resolution, and to ensure you get clear coverage even in the rain, the lens has a hydrophobic coating to bead away water droplets.

(Image credit: Viofo)

The Viofo A329S is available to buy now as a single camera for $330/£330. Alternatively, you can spec it as part of a two- or even three-camera bundle. A variety of combinations are available, depending on whether you want rear, telephoto, cabin, or waterproof cameras. Prices top out at around $486/£486 for a three-camera bundle.