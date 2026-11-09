Three full-frame cameras lead the way, but Ricoh's cult compact camera comes fourth

"The new product rankings for October 2026 saw some truly shocking developments," reports Map Camera, one of Japan's biggest retailers, introducing its latest Top 10 camera chart.

At number one is a camera that was only announced in mid-September, with retail availability and shipping beginning towards the end of October. The retailer describes the arrival as "Canon's Comeback Blow! A Rising Star Unleashes a Major Autumn Whirlwind".

The new top-selling camera is the Canon EOS R8 Mark II. It has even overtaken Sony's record-breaking A7 V, which had topped Map Camera's ranking nine times since last December. Both are full-frame mirrorless cameras.

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1. Canon EOS R8 Mark II

2. Sony A7 V

3. Sony A7C II

4. Ricoh GR IV

5. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite

6. Sony A6700

7. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

8. Fujifilm X-M5

9. Fujifilm X-T30 III

10. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

The new No.1 camera – the Canon EOS R8 Mark II

Review insight: "The Canon EOS R8 Mark II fixes nearly all of our biggest complaints about the original, adding in-body stabilization and a joystick, while carrying the same sensor and processor as the original" (Image credit: Future)

Map Camera explains, "What's particularly noteworthy is that the kit with the compact, lightweight and slim prime lens RF 45mm f/1.2 STM sold at a pace almost as high as the body alone.

"The camera's portability, despite being a full-frame camera, and its price point seem to have perfectly matched the demand for street photography during the autumn travel season."

The Canon EOS R8 Mark II is an entry-level full-frame camera priced at $1,899 / £1,729 – but there's little about it that feels basic.

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Although it's more expensive than the original EOS R8 (available for $1,649 / £1,629.99), Canon has retained many of the features photographers loved while addressing some of the original model's biggest shortcomings.

Its specifications include a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, in-body image stabilization, improved ergonomics with a joystick and tilt screen, and 40fps bursts with Dual Pixel II AF. It also offers uncropped 4K video recording at up to 60p, oversampled from 6K footage.

"For Canon, which had been struggling for a long time, this was truly a game-changer!" adds the retailer.

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