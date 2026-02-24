Wowcher is offering a £40 saving on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell, now for just £59
Upgrade your front door for less: Ring video doorbell below is now just £59 at Wowcher
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home security without draining your wallet, this one is well worth your attention. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) has just dropped to £59 at Wowcher, down from its usual £99 asking price. That’s a straight 40% saving — and in today’s world of rising costs, that feels like a proper win.
It captures crisp HD video and alerts you instantly to motion at your door, giving you eyes on your home from anywhere via your phone.
The latest 2024 version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell refines what made the original such a runaway success. You’re getting crisp HD video, improved motion detection, and two-way talk, meaning you can see, hear, and speak to whoever’s at your door whether you’re upstairs, at work, or halfway across the country. For £59, that’s serious peace of mind at a seriously sensible price.
What I like about this model is the flexibility. Being battery-powered means no complicated wiring jobs or electrician call-outs. You can install it yourself in minutes and have it connected to your Wi-Fi and smartphone almost instantly. For renters or anyone who doesn’t want to start drilling into brickwork for mains power, that’s a huge plus.
It’s also more than just a doorbell. With real-time alerts sent straight to your phone, you’ll know the moment a package lands on your doorstep or someone approaches your front door. Pair it with Alexa-enabled devices, and you can even get announcements inside your home. It’s smart home security made simple — and affordable.
At £99, it’s a solid buy. At £59, it’s hard to ignore. A £40 saving on a device that actively protects your home, keeps an eye on deliveries, and lets you answer the door from anywhere? That’s the kind of practical tech deal that actually makes sense.
If you’ve been on the fence about adding a video doorbell to your setup, this might be the nudge you needed. Forty percent off a 2024 model from a trusted brand doesn’t come around every day — and at £59, it feels like one of those “buy now, thank yourself later” purchases.
