The latest used camera ranking from Minna Camera highlights the best-value mirrorless and DSLR bodies available for under ¥100,000 in H1 2026

New marketplace data reveals just how affordable the used camera market has become, with enthusiasts and full-frame bodies now sitting in the same price bracket as many entry-level models.

According to Japanese used-camera marketplace Minna Camera, more than half of all camera-body models traded during the first half of 2026 averaged under ¥100,000 (approx. $610 / £458). The ranking, based on transactions completed between January 1 and June 30, 3036, includes 153 camera models that fell below this price threshold.

The most-traded camera body under ¥100,000 was the Canon EOS R10 with an average transaction price of ¥95,983 (approx. $585 / £439). The ranking also reveals how affordable full-frame cameras have become: the Canon EOS RP (mirrorless) and the Nikon D750 (DSLR) both appear in the Top 10, with average prices of around ¥70,000 (approx. $427 / £321).

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£999 The Canon EOS R10 was launched in July 2022, new priced at $1,099 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Nikon D750 was launched in September 2014 and is listed as "Discontinued" at US retailer B&H, and can be found secondhand for £344 at UK retailer Wex (Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 6. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless APS-C 2019 release Avg. price used ¥58,289 (approx. $359 / £267) 7. Nikon D7500 DSLR APS-C 2017 release Avg. price used ¥73,513 (approx. $449 / £337) 8. Nikon D750 DSLR Full-frame 2014 release Avg. price used ¥69,078 (approx. $424 / £317) 9. Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Full-frame 2019 release Avg. price used ¥75,110 (approx. $481 / £372) 10. Nikon Z fc Mirrorless APS-C 2021 release Avg. price used ¥73,360 (approx. $448 / £337)

*Approx. used prices in USD and GBP added by Digital Camera World.

Mirrorless dominates – but DSLRs refuse to disappear

£1,049 The Canon EOS RP launched in February (UK( and March (US) 2019, and is new priced at $1,149 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The ranking reflects the industry's shift towards mirrorless cameras, with seven mirrorless models appearing in the Top 10.

However, three DSLRs also made the list – all from Nikon: the D500, D7500 and D750.

Interestingly, compact cameras did not make the Top 10, despite renewed interest in small cameras. Three compact models appeared just outside the ranking, placing between 11th and 20th.

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By manufacturer, Nikon had the strongest showing with five models in the Top 10, followed by Sony with three and Canon with two.

Sony's entries highlight the popularity of compact ASP-C cameras designed for creators and vloggers, including the ZV-E10 series and A6400.

And for photographers who once considered full-frame cameras too expensive, the used market is showing what is possible. Cameras such as the Canon RP and Nikon D750 now offer a route into full-frame photography for around ¥70,000 (approx $427 /£321).

Beyond the Top 10, other full-frame cameras have also fallen below the ¥100,000 mark (approx. $610 / £458), including the Sony A7 II at ¥66,245 (approx. $404 / £304), and the Nikon D810 at ¥91,267 (approx. $557 / £419).