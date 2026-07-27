More than half of used camera bodies traded in Japan cost under US$610 / £458 – including four full-frame models
Enthusiast and full-frame models are now available at entry-level prices, with the Canon EOS R10 taking the top spot among bodies under ¥100,000 on Minna Camera marketplace
New marketplace data reveals just how affordable the used camera market has become, with enthusiasts and full-frame bodies now sitting in the same price bracket as many entry-level models.
According to Japanese used-camera marketplace Minna Camera, more than half of all camera-body models traded during the first half of 2026 averaged under ¥100,000 (approx. $610 / £458). The ranking, based on transactions completed between January 1 and June 30, 3036, includes 153 camera models that fell below this price threshold.
The most-traded camera body under ¥100,000 was the Canon EOS R10 with an average transaction price of ¥95,983 (approx. $585 / £439). The ranking also reveals how affordable full-frame cameras have become: the Canon EOS RP (mirrorless) and the Nikon D750 (DSLR) both appear in the Top 10, with average prices of around ¥70,000 (approx. $427 / £321).
Top 10 most-traded cameras under 100,000 Yen at Minna Camera (H1 2026)*
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2022 release
|
Avg. price used ¥95,983 (approx. $586 / £440)
|
2. Sony ZV-E10
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2021 release
|
Avg. price used ¥58,515 (approx. $357 / £268)
|
3. Sony A6400
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2019 release
|
Avg. price used ¥76,413 (approx. $466 / £350)
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2024 release
|
Avg. price used ¥97,175 (approx. $593 / £445)
|
5. Nikon D500
|
DSLR
|
APS-C
|
2016 release
|
Avg. price used ¥94,766 (approx. $580 / £435)
|
6. Nikon Z50
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2019 release
|
Avg. price used ¥58,289 (approx. $359 / £267)
|
7. Nikon D7500
|
DSLR
|
APS-C
|
2017 release
|
Avg. price used ¥73,513 (approx. $449 / £337)
|
8. Nikon D750
|
DSLR
|
Full-frame
|
2014 release
|
Avg. price used ¥69,078 (approx. $424 / £317)
|
9. Canon EOS RP
|
Mirrorless
|
Full-frame
|
2019 release
|
Avg. price used ¥75,110 (approx. $481 / £372)
|
10. Nikon Z fc
|
Mirrorless
|
APS-C
|
2021 release
|
Avg. price used ¥73,360 (approx. $448 / £337)
*Approx. used prices in USD and GBP added by Digital Camera World.
Mirrorless dominates – but DSLRs refuse to disappear
The ranking reflects the industry's shift towards mirrorless cameras, with seven mirrorless models appearing in the Top 10.
However, three DSLRs also made the list – all from Nikon: the D500, D7500 and D750.
Interestingly, compact cameras did not make the Top 10, despite renewed interest in small cameras. Three compact models appeared just outside the ranking, placing between 11th and 20th.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
By manufacturer, Nikon had the strongest showing with five models in the Top 10, followed by Sony with three and Canon with two.
Sony's entries highlight the popularity of compact ASP-C cameras designed for creators and vloggers, including the ZV-E10 series and A6400.
And for photographers who once considered full-frame cameras too expensive, the used market is showing what is possible. Cameras such as the Canon RP and Nikon D750 now offer a route into full-frame photography for around ¥70,000 (approx $427 /£321).
Beyond the Top 10, other full-frame cameras have also fallen below the ¥100,000 mark (approx. $610 / £458), including the Sony A7 II at ¥66,245 (approx. $404 / £304), and the Nikon D810 at ¥91,267 (approx. $557 / £419).