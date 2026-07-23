A 10-year-old DSLR is the No.1 traded camera on this Japanese marketplace in 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies

Ten years after its release, this APS-C DSLR leads Minna Camera's H1 2026 trading rankings, with mirrorless bodies not appearing until sixth place

The Nikon D500 may have launched a decade ago, but it remains one of the most sought-after cameras in Japan's second-hand market. New data from Japanese marketplace Minna Camera shows the DSLR was the most-traded camera between January 1 and June 30, 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies.

Announced in January 2016, the Nikon D500 has now passed its 10th anniversary. Its combination of fast autofocus, pro handling, rugged construction, and high-speed shooting continues to make it attractive to photographers looking for serious performance at a lower used price.

The Nikon D500 isn't the only DSLR to outperform newer technology. The Nikon D750, released in 2014, ranked second, while the Canon IXY 650 (also known as the PowerShot Elph 360 HS A and Ixus 285 HS A in different regions) took third place as the highest-ranked compact camera.

DSLRs dominated the rankings, accounting for six of the Top 10 most-traded cameras. The only mirrorless bodies to make the Top 10 are the Sony A6000 in sixth place and the Sony A7 II in seventh, while compact cameras claim the remaining two spots.

The Nikon D500, triumphing on No.1 was launched in 2016 and features a fast, effective autofocus system, 10fps shooting capability and first-rate metering and white balance system (Image credit: James Artaius)

The first mirrorless body on Minna Camera's Top 10 most-traded cameras in H1 of 2026 is the Sony A6000, released in 2014. It features a 24MP sensor and is just as competitive today as it was when this camera was launched (Image credit: Pexels / Alok Das)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 6. Sony A6000 Mirrorless 2014 release Discontinued Avg. price used ¥43,098 (approx. $264 / £197) 7. Sony A7 II Mirrorless 2014 release Discontinued Avg. price used ¥66,245 (approx. $406 / £303) 8. Nikon D810 DSLR 2014 release Discontinued Avg. price used ¥91,267 (approx. $559 / £418) 9. Nikon Df DSLR 2013 release Discontinued Avg. price used ¥130,524 (approx. $800 / £599) 10. Sony RX100 Compact camera 2012 release Discontinued Avg. price used ¥54,072 (approx. $332 / £248)

*Discontinued status and approx. used prices in USD and GBP added by Digital Camera World.

Discover the full Top 20 most-traded cameras on Minna Camera here.

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