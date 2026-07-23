A 10-year-old DSLR is the No.1 traded camera on this Japanese marketplace in 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies
DSLRs make up 60% of the Top 10 most-traded cameras on Japanese marketplace Minna Camera in H1 2026, while mirrorless and compact cameras each account for 20%
The Nikon D500 may have launched a decade ago, but it remains one of the most sought-after cameras in Japan's second-hand market. New data from Japanese marketplace Minna Camera shows the DSLR was the most-traded camera between January 1 and June 30, 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies.
Announced in January 2016, the Nikon D500 has now passed its 10th anniversary. Its combination of fast autofocus, pro handling, rugged construction, and high-speed shooting continues to make it attractive to photographers looking for serious performance at a lower used price.
The Nikon D500 isn't the only DSLR to outperform newer technology. The Nikon D750, released in 2014, ranked second, while the Canon IXY 650 (also known as the PowerShot Elph 360 HS A and Ixus 285 HS A in different regions) took third place as the highest-ranked compact camera.
DSLRs dominated the rankings, accounting for six of the Top 10 most-traded cameras. The only mirrorless bodies to make the Top 10 are the Sony A6000 in sixth place and the Sony A7 II in seventh, while compact cameras claim the remaining two spots.
Top 10 most-traded cameras at Minna Cameras (H1 2026)*
|
1. Nikon D500
|
DSLR
|
2016 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥94,766 (approx. $580 / £435)
|
2. Nikon D750
|
DSLR
|
2014 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥69,078) (approx. $424 / £317)
|
Compact camera
|
2016 release
|
Avg. price used ¥39,625 (approx. $243 / £182)
|
DSLR
|
2016 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥52,119 (approx. $320 / £240)
|
DSLR
|
2014 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥52,103 (approx. $319 / £239)
|
6. Sony A6000
|
Mirrorless
|
2014 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥43,098 (approx. $264 / £197)
|
7. Sony A7 II
|
Mirrorless
|
2014 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥66,245 (approx. $406 / £303)
|
8. Nikon D810
|
DSLR
|
2014 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥91,267 (approx. $559 / £418)
|
9. Nikon Df
|
DSLR
|
2013 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥130,524 (approx. $800 / £599)
|
10. Sony RX100
|
Compact camera
|
2012 release
|
Discontinued
|
Avg. price used ¥54,072 (approx. $332 / £248)
*Discontinued status and approx. used prices in USD and GBP added by Digital Camera World.
Discover the full Top 20 most-traded cameras on Minna Camera here.
You might like...
Browse the best DSLR cameras, the best mirrorless cameras, and the best compact cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.