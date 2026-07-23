A 10-year-old DSLR is the No.1 traded camera on this Japanese marketplace in 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies

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DSLRs make up 60% of the Top 10 most-traded cameras on Japanese marketplace Minna Camera in H1 2026, while mirrorless and compact cameras each account for 20%

Nikon D500
Ten years after its release, this APS-C DSLR leads Minna Camera's H1 2026 trading rankings, with mirrorless bodies not appearing until sixth place (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon D500 may have launched a decade ago, but it remains one of the most sought-after cameras in Japan's second-hand market. New data from Japanese marketplace Minna Camera shows the DSLR was the most-traded camera between January 1 and June 30, 2026, beating newer mirrorless bodies.

Announced in January 2016, the Nikon D500 has now passed its 10th anniversary. Its combination of fast autofocus, pro handling, rugged construction, and high-speed shooting continues to make it attractive to photographers looking for serious performance at a lower used price.

The Nikon D500 isn't the only DSLR to outperform newer technology. The Nikon D750, released in 2014, ranked second, while the Canon IXY 650 (also known as the PowerShot Elph 360 HS A and Ixus 285 HS A in different regions) took third place as the highest-ranked compact camera.

DSLRs dominated the rankings, accounting for six of the Top 10 most-traded cameras. The only mirrorless bodies to make the Top 10 are the Sony A6000 in sixth place and the Sony A7 II in seventh, while compact cameras claim the remaining two spots.

Top 10 most-traded cameras at Minna Cameras (H1 2026)*

The Nikon D500, triumphing on No.1 was launched in 2016 and features a fast, effective autofocus system, 10fps shooting capability and first-rate metering and white balance system (Image credit: James Artaius)
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1. Nikon D500

DSLR

2016 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥94,766 (approx. $580 / £435)

2. Nikon D750

DSLR

2014 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥69,078) (approx. $424 / £317)

3. Canon IXY 650 / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A 

Compact camera

2016 release

Available new for $379 / 369.99

Avg. price used ¥39,625 (approx. $243 / £182)

4. Canon EOS 80D

DSLR

2016 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥52,119 (approx. $320 / £240)

5. Canon EOS 7D Mark II

DSLR

2014 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥52,103 (approx. $319 / £239)

The first mirrorless body on Minna Camera's Top 10 most-traded cameras in H1 of 2026 is the Sony A6000, released in 2014. It features a 24MP sensor and is just as competitive today as it was when this camera was launched (Image credit: Pexels / Alok Das)
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6. Sony A6000

Mirrorless

2014 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥43,098 (approx. $264 / £197)

7. Sony A7 II

Mirrorless

2014 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥66,245 (approx. $406 / £303)

8. Nikon D810

DSLR

2014 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥91,267 (approx. $559 / £418)

9. Nikon Df

DSLR

2013 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥130,524 (approx. $800 / £599)

10. Sony RX100

Compact camera

2012 release

Discontinued

Avg. price used ¥54,072 (approx. $332 / £248)

*Discontinued status and approx. used prices in USD and GBP added by Digital Camera World.

Discover the full Top 20 most-traded cameras on Minna Camera here.

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Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
News Editor

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. 

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