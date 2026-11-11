Japanese sales data firm BCN+R has released its roundup of the ten best-selling interchangeable-lens cameras for October. And this month’s ranking features an APS-C body so seemingly basic that you might wonder how it made the list – let alone numerous others throughout 2026.

The camera in question is the Fujifilm X-M5, an entry-level crop-sensor shooter packing a modest 26MP BSI CMOS sensor, while lacking things like an electronic viewfinder (EVF) or in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

These features, or lack thereof, could at first glance make the X-M5 seem like a weakling by today's standards. But it’s this basic functionality that has made the X-M5 a favorite with photographers in Japan.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The model placed eighth in BCN+R’s latest top 10 roundup, but has also featured in other best-seller charts from Japanese camera giants like Map Camera and Camera Kitamura throughout 2026.

BCN+R Top 10 Best-selling Cameras October 2026

However, the X-M5's strengths only reveal themselves upon closer inspection – particularly when you get this truly tiny camera in your hands.

That's because this super-compact body is designed for travel and everyday shooting, and particularly content creation – packing 6.2K 30p 4:2:2 10-bit open-gate video into its featherlight 12.5oz (335g) frame that's small enough to take anywhere.

Basic but best-sellers

To create its monthly bestseller roundup, BCN+R tracks point-of-sale data from over 2,300 brick-and-mortar and online electronics retailers across Japan.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The big takeaway is that the X-M5 is far from alone, as the top ten is ruled by crop-sensor, beginner-friendly bodies that omit things like EVFs and IBIS.

Canon and Sony own the top four positions with the EOS R10, EOS R50 in black, Sony ZV-E10 II and the EOS R50 in white.

Fascinatingly, in fifth place is the Olympus PEN E-P7 – a Micro Four Thirds camera from 2021 that has been a perennial best-seller in Japan. Whether it will disappear, now that the OM System PEN has been launched (effectively replacing it) will be interesting to see.

The remaining places were filled by the Sony A6400 (sixth), Nikon Z50II (ninth) and the white Canon EOS R50 again (tenth) in a different kit lens bundle. The line full-frame camera in the chart, and the only one that could be considered a specs monster, is the Sony A7 V in seventh.

You might also like…

Here’s our pick of the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses to complete your setup.