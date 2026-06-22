I’ve tried several of the best Sony cameras, but the budget model that I just keep coming back to is the Sony A6700. The crop-sensor camera is quite small, yet it delivers more performance than its cheaper sibling, the A6400. The Sony A6700 is the brand’s best crop sensor mirrorless for still photos – and it just dropped to the lowest price yet in the US.

The Sony A6700 is a mirrorless camera with swappable lenses, but the crop sensor and rangefinder design make the camera feel like a happy medium between something like the Sony A7 V and a compact camera. The camera isn’t quite small enough to be pocketable, but it’s more than portable enough to slip into a protective sleeve and slide into a purse or backpack.

The camera weighs just under a pound, and a small grip makes the body about three inches deep. A lens will add to that – which is why the camera isn’t quite pocketable – but the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 II kit lens only adds 3.8 oz and another 1.2 inches in length.

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(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The reason the A6700 is one of my favorite budget cameras from Sony over options like the A6400 is performance. The Sony A6700 has smarter autofocus with subject recognition – a feature that makes a massive difference for beginners, as well as when shooting fast subjects like animals and kids. The A6700 also has in-body stabilization, to help curb shaky shots, and better battery life.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) Sample images from the Sony A6700 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

According to Amazon price trackers, the Sony A6700 has just dropped to the lowest price yet in the US, falling to $1,398 body only and $1,498 with the compact 16-55mm kit lens. That’s already the lowest price the compact mirrorless has seen yet, but Sony also has a $50 cashback offer when registering a new camera before June 30.

That’s not even a Prime-exclusive deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day, as several retailers are offering the discount. B&H and Adorama bundle the camera with a free memory card and bag.

Lowest ever price

The Sony A6700’s little sibling, the Sony A6400, is also discounted right now. While not the lowest price ever, the $948 deal with a kit lens is the lowest I’ve seen since the tariff price hikes. The A6700 is the better option if you plan to photograph fast subjects (like wildlife, kids and sports) and work in low light, but the A6400 is still an excellent budget camera with an even more compact design.

On the flip side, if you want something small but still want Sony’s trendy full-frame sensor, the lowest-ever price on the Sony A7C II and A7RC is still available – along with a rapidly growing list of the best Prime Day camera deals.

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