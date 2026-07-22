These compact travel cameras are now available for less
Save on travel-ready cameras that combine portability, performance and impressive image quality
If you're searching for a lightweight, compact travel camera to capture every moment of your adventures, check out these four deals – some bundled with a versatile lens or more that let you save up to $X at B&H and Adorama.
The Sony A6700 + 11mm f/1.8 Basic Bundle is now just $2,046 (+ free accessories) at B&H – you save $139.89 from the original price of $2,185.89.
The Fujifilm X-S20 Black Bundle is now just $1,499 at Adorama – you save $56.94 from the original price of $1,555.94.
The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just $549.99 at B&H – you save $100 from the original price of $649.99.
The Pentax WG-8 in green is now just $426.95 at Adorama – you save $50 from the original price of $476.95.
A compact, versatile travel camera with a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast autofocus, and in-body stabilization. It supports a wide range of E-mount lenses and excels in 4K video. It's perfect for photographers who value portability and flexibility.
Bundle includes: shoulder bag, 128GB SD card, charger
Read our Sony A6700 review
A compact hybrid camera built for travel creators. It offers excellent 26MP stills with Fujifilm's signature film simulations and powerful 6K video. With smart autofocus and a fully articulating screen, it's perfect for photographers and vloggers.
Bundle includes: shoulder bag, 64GB SDXC memory card
Read our Fujifilm X-S20 review
An ultra-rugged, waterproof camera built for any adventure. With a 12MP sensor, fast burst shooting, and excellent macro modes, it excels in extreme conditions. Perfect for travelers needing a durable, versatile point-and-shoot camera.
Price match: $549.99 at Adorama, $549.99 at Amazon
Read our OM System Tough TG-7 review
A tough, budget-friendly camera designed for extreme conditions. It features a 20MP sensor and 4K video. Great for underwater and macro shots, it's durable and affordable – ideal for travelers who need a reliable, no-nonsense adventure camera.
Price match: $426.95 at B&H, $426.95 at Amazon
Read our Pentax WG-8 review
Sony A6700
Most versatile
The Sony A6700 compact mirrorless camera packs serious power. It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast 11fps burst shooting, in-body image stabilization, and 4K60p video. Whether you're snapping cityscapes or wildlife on safari, it's ready to deliver stunning photos and smooth video.
Sony improved the autofocus and button layout, making it easier to use on the go – even if the body is still pretty compact. You can pair it with a huge range of Sony E-mount lenses – or third-party options – to suit whatever trip you're on.
Fujifilm X-S20
Best hybrid
The Fujifilm X-S20 is ideal if you are creating both photos and videos. It's a compact, lightweight hybrid shooter that packs a lot, using the tried-and-true X-Trans IV sensor.
Paired with Fujifilm's famous film simulations, you give your shots that ready-to-share look straight out of the camera.
The new X-Processor 5 steps up autofocus with smart subject recognition and tracking. It offers 6K video with full sensor use, plus advanced codecs and color grading options. The fully articulating screen is perfect if you're a vlogger.
OM System Tough TG-7
Best waterproof
With the OM System Tough TG-7, you never have to worry about weather or terrain. It's built to be a companion on any adventure: waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof.
Its 12MP sensor can actually capture more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments.
The TG-7 has a 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video. It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect choice when you need a reliable camera that won't quit.
Pentax WG-8
Most budget-friendly
The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big.
With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms) it shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps.
It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel.
Discover more and browse the best travel cameras, best compact cameras and best point and shoot cameras
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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