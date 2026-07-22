These compact travel cameras are now available for less

If you're searching for a lightweight, compact travel camera to capture every moment of your adventures, check out these four deals – some bundled with a versatile lens or more that let you save up to $X at B&H and Adorama.

The Sony A6700 + 11mm f/1.8 Basic Bundle is now just $2,046 (+ free accessories) at B&H – you save $139.89 from the original price of $2,185.89.

The Fujifilm X-S20 Black Bundle is now just $1,499 at Adorama – you save $56.94 from the original price of $1,555.94.

The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just $549.99 at B&H – you save $100 from the original price of $649.99.

The Pentax WG-8 in green is now just $426.95 at Adorama – you save $50 from the original price of $476.95.

Sony A6700

Most versatile

Review insight: "The Sony a6700 is a logical upgrade from the a6600, offering a compact rangefinder-style APS-C camera with some design refinements and jumps in technology" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A6700 compact mirrorless camera packs serious power. It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast 11fps burst shooting, in-body image stabilization, and 4K60p video. Whether you're snapping cityscapes or wildlife on safari, it's ready to deliver stunning photos and smooth video.

Sony improved the autofocus and button layout, making it easier to use on the go – even if the body is still pretty compact. You can pair it with a huge range of Sony E-mount lenses – or third-party options – to suit whatever trip you're on.

Fujifilm X-S20

Best hybrid

Review insight: "The Fujifilm X-S20 is the perfect camera for most people, with its very straightforward controls, excellent fully automatic modes, and its small and compact size" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-S20 is ideal if you are creating both photos and videos. It's a compact, lightweight hybrid shooter that packs a lot, using the tried-and-true X-Trans IV sensor.

Paired with Fujifilm's famous film simulations, you give your shots that ready-to-share look straight out of the camera.

The new X-Processor 5 steps up autofocus with smart subject recognition and tracking. It offers 6K video with full sensor use, plus advanced codecs and color grading options. The fully articulating screen is perfect if you're a vlogger.

OM System Tough TG-7

Best waterproof

Review insight: "The OM System Tough TG-7 remains the best everything-proof camera on the market, and is an essential all-round compact camera for vacations, adventures, travel and everyday photography" (Image credit: James Artaius)

With the OM System Tough TG-7, you never have to worry about weather or terrain. It's built to be a companion on any adventure: waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof.

Its 12MP sensor can actually capture more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments.

The TG-7 has a 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video. It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect choice when you need a reliable camera that won't quit.

Pentax WG-8

Most budget-friendly

Review insight: "The Pentax WG-8 is pretty much indestructible, being waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof and all-round adventure-proof. It’s certainly one tough cookie" (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big.

With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms) it shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps.

It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel.

Discover more and browse the best travel cameras, best compact cameras and best point and shoot cameras