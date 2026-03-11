Nikon’s new Z5 II drops to £1,235 in a rare £364 price cut
The Nikon Z5 II is already discounted – now just £1,235
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Nikon Z5 II has quickly become one of the most appealing entry points into Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system, and right now it’s even more tempting thanks to a hefty price cut.
The capable hybrid camera has dropped to just £1,235, down from $1,599, saving you a very respectable £364 on one of Nikon’s newest full-frame bodies in the Amazon Spring Deals Sale
The Nikon Z5 II is a capable entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 24.5MP sensor, Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor, advanced subject-detect autofocus, and 4K video, delivering impressive image quality and performance at a relatively accessible price point.
Positioned as the natural evolution of the original Z5, the Z5 II brings a number of meaningful upgrades that make it far more capable for modern creators. At its heart is a 24.5MP full-frame sensor paired with Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor – the same engine found in higher-end cameras like the Z8 and Z9 – delivering faster performance, improved autofocus, and more responsive shooting overall.
Autofocus is one of the biggest improvements here. Nikon’s latest subject-detection system can recognise people, animals, and vehicles, locking onto subjects quickly and keeping them sharp even when they’re moving unpredictably. For photographers stepping into full-frame for the first time, that kind of intelligent autofocus makes capturing professional-looking results much easier.
The camera is also built to handle a wide range of shooting styles. Whether you’re photographing landscapes, portraits, or everyday life, the Z5 II’s full-frame sensor delivers rich detail, excellent dynamic range, and strong low-light performance. It’s also a capable hybrid machine, offering crisp 4K video for anyone who wants to create content as well as still images.
Another reason the Z5 II is such an attractive option is the Z mount ecosystem. Nikon’s mirrorless lens range continues to expand rapidly, with everything from affordable primes to professional-grade optics available. Pair this body with a compact Z lens and you’ve got a lightweight full-frame system that can handle almost anything you throw at it.
At £1,235, this deal makes the Nikon Z5 II one of the most affordable modern full-frame cameras on the market. Saving £364 on a newly released camera body isn’t something we see very often, which makes this a particularly appealing opportunity for anyone thinking about stepping up to full-frame photography.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.