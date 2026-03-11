Nikon’s new Z5 II drops to £1,235 in a rare £364 price cut

The Nikon Z5 II has quickly become one of the most appealing entry points into Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system, and right now it’s even more tempting thanks to a hefty price cut.

The capable hybrid camera has dropped to just £1,235, down from $1,599, saving you a very respectable £364 on one of Nikon’s newest full-frame bodies in the Amazon Spring Deals Sale

Save £364 Nikon Z5II: was £1,599 now £1,235 at Amazon The Nikon Z5 II is a capable entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 24.5MP sensor, Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor, advanced subject-detect autofocus, and 4K video, delivering impressive image quality and performance at a relatively accessible price point.

Positioned as the natural evolution of the original Z5, the Z5 II brings a number of meaningful upgrades that make it far more capable for modern creators. At its heart is a 24.5MP full-frame sensor paired with Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor – the same engine found in higher-end cameras like the Z8 and Z9 – delivering faster performance, improved autofocus, and more responsive shooting overall.

Autofocus is one of the biggest improvements here. Nikon’s latest subject-detection system can recognise people, animals, and vehicles, locking onto subjects quickly and keeping them sharp even when they’re moving unpredictably. For photographers stepping into full-frame for the first time, that kind of intelligent autofocus makes capturing professional-looking results much easier.

The camera is also built to handle a wide range of shooting styles. Whether you’re photographing landscapes, portraits, or everyday life, the Z5 II’s full-frame sensor delivers rich detail, excellent dynamic range, and strong low-light performance. It’s also a capable hybrid machine, offering crisp 4K video for anyone who wants to create content as well as still images.

Another reason the Z5 II is such an attractive option is the Z mount ecosystem. Nikon’s mirrorless lens range continues to expand rapidly, with everything from affordable primes to professional-grade optics available. Pair this body with a compact Z lens and you’ve got a lightweight full-frame system that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

At £1,235, this deal makes the Nikon Z5 II one of the most affordable modern full-frame cameras on the market. Saving £364 on a newly released camera body isn’t something we see very often, which makes this a particularly appealing opportunity for anyone thinking about stepping up to full-frame photography.