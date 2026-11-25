I can still remember the first thought that I had when I first picked up the Nikon Z30: this camera doesn’t feel cheap. The Nikon Z30 is both Nikon’s cheapest and smallest Z series mirrorless camera. Yet, the Z30 uses a magnesium alloy frame that left me feeling like I had just used a camera that should cost far more.

The Nikon Z30 is the brand's most affordable mirrorless camera in the Z lineup, yet it’s no slouch either. Like the impressive build that I first noticed on the Z30, the 20.9MP APS-C sensor and 11 fps burst speed don’t feel like those of a budget camera. The camera’s lack of a viewfinder and in-body stabilization are the biggest hints that the Z30 sits at a budget price.

The Nikon Z30 was announced in 2022, but the resurgence of compact cameras has brought the budget mirrorless back into top sales lists. No, the Z30 isn't a fixed lens compact camera, but it’s very small and comes with a small kit lens that makes it a viable compact camera alternative.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

We have just seen that Currys is offering the Z30 with two lenses for just £698.97 - which gives a fantastic 16-250mm lens range (with a full-frame focal length equivalence of 24-375mm).

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Z30 has a decent list of vlogging features, including uncropped 4K30p video and a flip screen. It is also no slouch for still photographers who are looking for a compact, affordable option - and is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have spotted so far.

You may also like

Browse the best budget vlogging cameras or the best cheap cameras.