The Nikon Z30 is a cheap camera that doesn’t feel cheap – and this twin-lens kit lets you keep every angle covered, and is now at its lowest-ever price
The Nikon Z30 is a compact budget mirrorless camera that still packs a punch – and this twin-lens deal gives you an impressive 15x zoom range
I can still remember the first thought that I had when I first picked up the Nikon Z30: this camera doesn’t feel cheap. The Nikon Z30 is both Nikon’s cheapest and smallest Z series mirrorless camera. Yet, the Z30 uses a magnesium alloy frame that left me feeling like I had just used a camera that should cost far more.
The Nikon Z30 is the brand's most affordable mirrorless camera in the Z lineup, yet it’s no slouch either. Like the impressive build that I first noticed on the Z30, the 20.9MP APS-C sensor and 11 fps burst speed don’t feel like those of a budget camera. The camera’s lack of a viewfinder and in-body stabilization are the biggest hints that the Z30 sits at a budget price.
The Nikon Z30 was announced in 2022, but the resurgence of compact cameras has brought the budget mirrorless back into top sales lists. No, the Z30 isn't a fixed lens compact camera, but it’s very small and comes with a small kit lens that makes it a viable compact camera alternative.
We have just seen that Currys is offering the Z30 with two lenses for just £698.97 - which gives a fantastic 16-250mm lens range (with a full-frame focal length equivalence of 24-375mm).
The Nikon Z30 is a fantastic lightweight mirrorless camera for beginners, vloggers, and content creators, offering a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, impressive 4K video recording, and a pair of versatile stabilized zoom lenses that are perfect for everyday photography, travel, and creating content on the go. This kit comes with Nikon Z DX 16-50 mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.4 VR.
The Z30 has a decent list of vlogging features, including uncropped 4K30p video and a flip screen. It is also no slouch for still photographers who are looking for a compact, affordable option - and is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have spotted so far.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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