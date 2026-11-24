Remote trail cameras allow researchers a glimpse into what’s happening in the wilderness when no person is around to witness it – but the technology can also hint at the health of an animal's population. A recent study that spanned 25 years of camera traps has illustrated just how rare South America’s bush dog really is.

The bush dog is a small, carnivorous wild dog that only grows to about 12 inches (30 cm) at its shoulders and weighs around 11-15 pounds (5- 7 kg). The species is found among the forests of Central and South America and has been classified as Near Threatened since 2011.

But a recent study conducted using remote trail cameras suggests that the bush dog is quite rare. In a study across 25 years of camera traps that used 6,756 cameras in 97 locations and seven countries, only 14 bush dogs were spotted on just 12 different occasions.

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The study, conducted by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society and published in the Canid Biology & Conservation journal, is shedding light on the bush dog’s population. The study’s authors believe the data could be used, along with other studies, to provide statistical evidence that could be used to reassess the wild canine’s status as Near Threatened.

The researchers looked at a combined 611,159 nights of data and yet only recorded a bush dog 12 times. The bush dog wasn’t detected at all in Paraguay, Peru, or Venezuela, and the only trail camera photos came from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Among the other animals detected by the same cameras, the bush dog was spotted 50 times less frequently than the short-eared dog and nearly 280 times less frequently than ocelots. Even the jaguar, which is not very common among camera traps, was spotted 100 times more often than the bush dog.

“When you work with camera traps, you become accustomed to waiting a long time for rare species to appear,” said WCS biologist and study co-author María Estela Viscarra. “But the bush dog is in a category of its own. Thousands of cameras photographed an enormous diversity of wildlife over 25 years, while bush dogs appeared only a handful of times. That rarity makes every record important, but it also tells us how vulnerable these populations may be when their habitat is fragmented or disturbed.”

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(Image credit: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The bush dog’s small size could have made the animals harder to detect by camera traps, which are typically triggered based on motion. But, the researchers said that the similarly-sized paca was regularly caught on those same cameras.

Based on the camera trap data, the researchers estimate that in the Amazonian forests, the bush dog population is only around one animal for every 135 square miles (350 square kilometers).

The researchers believe that the bush dog population is particularly sensitive to the risks of habitat destruction and fragmentation, while climate change, wildfires, road development, direct persecution, and diseases transmitted by domestic dogs may also be key risks.

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