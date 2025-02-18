This cheap compact mirrorless is quickly becoming Nikon’s best selling camera – and I think it's actually long overdue

Budget cameras rarely grab headlines, but one of Nikon’s most affordable mirrorless cameras has been quietly making its way up the sales ranks. The camera isn’t new and it isn’t a flagship, but I believe it deserves a spot at the top: the Nikon Z30. After making the top 10 most-sold mirrorless cameras in Japan last year, the budget Z30 has climbed to the top spot in the sales data for the first full week of February, according to data tracked by BCN+R.

The numbers are exclusive to Japan but, as the country where imaging giants like Nikon and Canon are headquartered, these sales numbers can offer key industry insight. The 2024 overall data from BCN+R listed the Nikon Z30 in the sixth spot, while the data for February 03 to 09 shows the Z30 as the most-sold camera in Japan that week.

The month-long data, however, drops the Z30 to spot number 27. Of course, a week’s worth of data can be influenced by factors such as temporary price drops, but the Z30’s spot on the 2024 year-end rankings suggests that the camera isn’t just seeing short-term success.

The Nikon Z30 is Nikon’s cheapest current model mirrorless camera, sporting a 20.9MP APS-C sensor and a number of vlogging features. That low price point means it's missing some features, including a viewfinder and 4K 60p video.

But choosing a budget mirrorless camera is about prioritizing which features matter most, and the Nikon Z30 offers a few key features that are hard to find without breaching the four-figure price point. When I tried out the Z30, I was amazed at how the camera felt in my hands. Most cheap cameras feel plasticky, but the Nikon Z30 did not. In fact, the camera is weather-sealed. The sealing isn’t as rugged as Nikon’s high-end cameras, but few budget cameras bother with any sealing at all.

The other feature that really impressed me with the Nikon Z30 is the compact design that’s still actually comfortable to hold. The Z30 is pretty compact for a mirrorless camera, but my hands didn’t cramp up like when using gripless compact cameras.

Those two design features – weather-sealing and compact size – mix with a sensor that produces pretty solid image quality for the price point. And the Z30 isn’t even terribly slow like a lot of other budget cameras, with an 11fps burst mode and surprisingly decent autofocus performance.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nikon Z30, while not perfect, didn’t feel like a camera that beginners would grow out of, and that’s not common with such a cheap camera. It felt a little less intentionally throttled to me than other cheap options like the Canon EOS R100, although comparing the two isn’t exactly fair when the R100 sits at an even lower price.

The Nikon Z30 isn’t perfect – the lack of a viewfinder makes it an immediate “nope” for many photographers, and the lack of in-body stabilization isn’t ideal for novice vloggers. But the camera feels more expensive than it actually is with a $709.95 / £699 / AU$1,399 list price. And with the Z30 having launched in 2022, it’s now more common to see price drops on the camera.

With the rising cost of cameras and the increasing popularity of compact cameras, it’s not hard to see why the Nikon Z30 is selling so well. It’s affordable and compact, yet it still delivers images and a performance that bellies the low price. As I’ve pointed out before, pairing a compact camera with a pancake lens may be even more affordable than buying a premium point-and-shoot like the Fujifilm X100VI, and the size and price of the Nikon Z30 certainly fits the bill.

If you’re in the US, the Nikon Z30 is discounted currently from Adorama for under $700 with a kit lens, or under $1,000 with two lenses.

Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $696.95 at Adorama US The Nikon Z30 is a compact entry-level mirrorless camera that doesn't actually feel cheap. It's missing features like a viewfinder, in-body stabilization and 4K 60fps video, but it's also incredibly affordable. Buy it if you want a beginner-friendly budget camera that's compact yet durable. Don't buy it if you want a viewfinder, stabilization, or the best possible video quality.

You may also like

Before you add the Nikon Z30 to your cart, compare the Nikon Z30 vs the Nikon Z50 vs Nikon Zf c, or browse the best Nikon cameras or the best cheap cameras.