Every year, Time magazine selects 100 photographs that represent the year. But amid the rise of generative AI, Time’s top 100 photos of 2026 aren’t just the year’s most striking pieces of photojournalism, but, as the publication puts it, the proof that “we can still believe our own eyes.”

On November 24, Time shared the top 100 photographs of 2026 – a list that spans extreme weather to global conflict to orbiting the Moon. The photographs come from a wide variety of cameras, from the iPhone 18 Pro to professional mirrorless cameras.

Yet, the images from the top 100 that caught my eye contain a jarring reality that at times, doesn’t feel real.

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From beachgoers enjoying the sun while a wildfire burns in the distance to the moment a flood breaks open a restaurant window, some of the most striking photographs of the year capture unusual contrast and unexpected moments.

Time’s Karl Vick writes, “In 2026, the earth was rocked by more extreme weather and the moon seemed once again within our reach. The streets of our cities were rushed by celebrating sports fans and thronged with angry citizens.

“Technological change, with all the fear and excitement it brings, seemed to accelerate faster than ever. People reached for greatness – or, in a time of global conflict, simply for peace.

“We know all this because, despite everything that changes, we can still believe our own eyes. The essence of Time's Photos of the Year, selected by our photo editors and presented below, is the authentic, sometimes staggering, reality captured by photojournalism.

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“Someone was there. A news photographer lifted a viewfinder, pressed a button, and captured an instant happening in front of them.”

Among the striking top 100 photographs of 2026 chosen by Time, here are 10 photos that capture a jarring reality on camera.

A perfectly timed photograph of El Niño

(Image credit: Anna Sophia Moltke/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The composition and timing of this photograph by Blooomberg’s Anna Sophia Moltke work together to create a striking photograph. In the image, waves from El Niño crash through the window of a restaurant in Malibu, California. According to the metadata, the photograph was taken with the Fujifilm X-T4 and XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR lens.

A simple election celebration

(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

This photograph by Brandon Bell shows US Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and Texas governor-elect and State Rep Gina Hinojosa toasting with a fountain drink in a Whatburger after the midterm elections on November 03.

What struck me most about this image is how real it feels – the fanciest things in this photo are the cameras from the various press photographers as a celebration unfolds in a fast-food restaurant, after midterm results that marked a number of firsts among elected minorities.

As a photographer, of course, I love all the different cameras in the background, from smartphones to DSLRs. Bell took this photo with the Leica Q3, a luxury full-frame compact camera.

A gravity-defying World Cup moment

(Image credit: Al Bello / Getty Images)

In this shot by Al Bello, Pau Cbarsi of Spain is frozen in midair after a collision with Enzo Fernandez of Argentina during the World Cup final. The photo actually breaks one of the “rules” of photographing sports that I was always taught: to get the ball in the frame.

But the moment almost feels more surreal and abstract without it, with Cbarsi in midair and two shadows almost perfectly divided by the line on the field.

A surreal smartphone capture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The juxtaposition between the beachgoers and the dramatic cloud of smoke in the distance creates a surreal photograph in this shot by Maximilien Lamy, which was taken with a Huawei smartphone. The photograph was taken in southwestern France in July amid the summer’s wildfires.

A dark protest in Paris

(Image credit: Bruno Thevenin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This photograph by Bruno Thevenin looks almost monochromatic, which is why the dark blue handbag draws the eye right to the story unfolding. The photograph was taken during the demonstrations in Paris, France, on October 24, as riot police deployed water cannons and tear gas.

The Dark Side of the Moon

The Artemis II mission seemed to unite the world as astronauts sent back the first human-captured close-ups of the Moon in decades. Time selected a photo of the dark side of the Moon with the crescent Earth in the background as one of the top shots of the year.

The photograph carries echoes of the 1968 Earthrise photo taken during Apollo 8.

An Olympic silhouette

(Image credit: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 Winter Olympics treated the world to some of the most striking sports photographs. In this photo, Tobias Schwarz creates an unusual, otherworldly-looking photograph by silhouetting skiers against the snow during the men’s cross-country 10 km + 10 km skiathlon.

A school family in mourning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some photographs of 2026 are difficult to look at, and this photograph by Hamid Vakili is one of them. In this photograph, a family mourns the loss of one of the victims of the February 28 strike that hit the Shajarat al-Tayyiba Primary School in Iran.

A dramatic iPhone capture

(Image credit: Jimmy Chin / Courtesy of Apple)

Tucked among the Time 2026 photos of the year is a photo shot with an iPhone as part of an Apple-hosted exhibition for the iPhone 18 Pro. Captured by adventure photographer Jimmy Chin, the climber dressed in red creates an awe-striking sense of scale amid the Bugaboo Mountains. The photo was taken with the 48MP Fusion main camera.

A man fleeing debris

(Image credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This photograph from Ali Jafallah looks like a still from an action movie, but it’s a shot of a man running from debris during an attack in Gaza City on February 06. Beyond being a visually striking, perfectly timed photograph, the image serves as a reminder of the danger that photojournalists face in telling the world’s stories.

For the full Top 100 photographs, look at Time’s complete list of the top photos of 2026.

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