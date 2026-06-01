By using their POV cameras – from the Insta360 Go series – shared their toddler's perspective of the world and turned her into an unexpected star.

Rather than pointing cameras at their child, they found that the POV cameras were small and light enough to easily be worn on the young girl's baseball cap, clipped on with the lens facing her to record her expression as she explored her world.

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The cameras offers a wide angle – both the models (the Insta360 Go 3S and Insta360 Go Ultra) appear in our guide to the best action cameras. The Go 3S has a 16mm EFL, and the Go Ultra 14.3mm – this means the camera can be this near the face and still allow the viewer to perceive the environment around as she explores locations like sandpits, puddles, and flower gardens.

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By placing the camera at her height – just 2ft8 – and just in front of her she appears to be running toward it. The viewer sees her world – adults are giants,

Her parents said they would keep going while their daughter had that childish perspective "before she starts seeing it from an adult perspective, where everything has to make sense. Until that time, I'll keep recording, preserving these moments of innocence and joy."

Insta360 has shared some tips on using the Go 3S and the clip (which is included) to get the right angle – in essence make sure the camera is angled down.

The Go 3S in my review – note that the Action Pod lets you see through the camera's "eye" even when it's not attached. (Image credit: Future)

The company has also added a Kids Mode to the camera which turns off the indicator lights and beeps, and, significantly, disables the record button on the small camera itself, giving parents remote control. That prevents little ones from stopping a recording.

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The camera is also Apple Find My compatible, and shoots in 4K – the full review covers it in more detail. Insta360 is clearly steering into the popularity of the POV camera design this summer – it also has seasonal re-release of the mini camera with special retro compact camera styling called the Go 3S Retro Bundle.

The result is videos which have ranked amongst Instagram's most-liked posts of all time.

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Pleased by the success achieved with its cameras, Insta360 has made a YouTube about the girl's break out startdom.

If you're interested in achieving the same, why not check our guide to the best body camerras.