The Sony A7 V wins Japan's "Camera of the Year" award after setting "a new standard"

Since launching in late 2025, the Sony A7 V has become one of Japan's biggest camera success stories – and now it has another major award to add to its growing list of accolades.

The Camera Grand Prix 2026, organized by the Camera Journal Press Club, has named the Sony A7 V its Camera of the Year, praising it for "establishing a new standard for full-frame mirrorless cameras".

The award follows another recent win for Sony after the A7 V was named Best Full Frame Expert Camera at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

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Camera of the Year: Sony A7 V

Selected from products released in the Japanese market between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the Camera of the Year award goes to the Sony A7 V (Image credit: Camera Grand Prix 2025 / CJPC)

The Camera Grand Prix 2026 states: "The Sony A7 V achieves both advanced processing power and low power consumption thanks to its next-generation Bionz XR2 engine, which integrates an AI processing unit.

"Equipped with a partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, it boasts a wide dynamic range of up to approximately 16 stops and enables blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second in 14-bit RAW.

"The real-time Recognition AF, inherited from the flagship model, boasts further improved tracking accuracy and reliability.

"Features such as 4K 60p video recording with full-pixel readout and a highly versatile 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor meet the diverse needs of creative professionals at a high level.

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"The A7 V overturned the conventional concept of a 'basic model'. Its high level of perfection, which established a new standard for full-frame mirrorless cameras, received very high praise from the selection committee."

Camera Grand Prix

The Camera Grand Prix, established in 1984, is organized by the Camera Journal Press Club, a group of technical editors representing leading Japanese photography magazines and websites.

The awards celebrate standout products released in Japan during the previous fiscal year, with seven prizes given out this year:



• Camera of the Year: Sony A7 V

• Lens of the Year: Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master

• Readers Award Camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark III

• Readers Award Lens: Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

• Editor's Choice Technology Award: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

• Editor's Choice R&D Award: Sigma BF and Fujifilm X Half

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