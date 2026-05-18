Godox has launched the ML40Bi / ML40R handheld portable LED video lights for photographers and filmmakers needing high-intensity illumination for on-the-go shooting without breaking the bank.

This is the latest portable LED release from the brand as part of a growing lineup of budget-friendly, travel-ready lights that Godox hopes will fulfill increasing demand from the creator economy, with the manufacturer touting the ML40Bi / ML40R for delivering professional-level output in an ultra-compact body.

Available in both full-color and bi-color versions, the ML40Bi / ML40R aims to produce “true-to-life” tones with a CCT range of 2,800K–6,500K.

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Compact video lights tend to have lower strengths, but Godox is using a modifier trick to give creators a brighter output in a smaller design. The ML-L10 lens reflector, designed specifically for this new system, boosts light intensity, with the manufacturer claiming up to 24× brighter output for the ML40Bi and 16× brighter output for the ML40R compared to the light used without a modifier.

For a palm-sized device, those specs certainly raise eyebrows. However, with a runtime of just 43 minutes at full output from the built-in lithium battery, creators shooting for extended periods might find themselves short on power. That said, the device can be charged while in use.

As with other Godox portable LEDs, the ML40Bi / ML40R is compatible with a range of accessories for improved creative control. And with NFC pairing for mobile app control, usability appears straightforward.

All specs considered, you might be asking what sets the ML40Bi / ML40R apart from the Godox FL15Bi, the handheld flashlight-style fill light also released recently. While the FL15Bi prioritizes handheld simplicity and outdoor shooting thanks to its IP54-rated weather resistance, the ML40Bi / ML40R pushes further into professional mobile production territory with higher-output performance and broader mounting and accessory flexibility.

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However, both systems are geared toward run-and-gun workflows prioritizing backpack-sized builds, with the ML40Bi / ML40R weighing just 422g and measuring 97 × 46 × 91mm, while the FL15Bi weighs a mere 253g and measures 45mm × 36mm × 14.5mm.

The ML40Bi / ML40R system is available for pre-order now from authorized Godox retailers, including B&H in the US, with a list price of $99 (approximately £73 / AU$138) for the ML40Bi and $119 (approximately £89 / AU$166) for the ML40R. The reflector is included, while other modifiers are sold separately. Godox says prices may vary depending on your region.

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