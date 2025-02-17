I love retro cameras, but if there’s one thing I hate about the vintage design, it’s this

I have to admit, I’m a big fan of the retro camera – not only does my camera bag have two retro-looking Fujifilm mirrorless cameras inside, but I collect and even shoot with real film cameras too. But if there’s one feature I really can’t stand about a true retro camera, it’s the lack of a grip.

Vintage film SLRs from the 1980s and earlier, like the Canon AE-1 and the Pentax K1000 don’t really have much of a grip. After all, many classic cameras came before the word ergonomics was even a widespread concept. The SLRs that launched in the 1990s have beefier grips much like DSLRs, but this style isn’t trending like that old silver-and-black retro look.

Many of the modern digital cameras that mimic this popular retro style similarly don’t give photographers much to rest their fingers on. The OM System OM-3 doesn’t have a true grip and neither does the Fujifilm X-E4, just to name a few. The gorgeous Nikon Zf and affordable Fujifilm X-M5 have slight speed bumps that, by retro standards, passes for a grip, but just barely.

Now, I love a modern camera that stays true to that old school style, but while the lack of a grip is true to that inspiration, I don’t think it’s the best fit in the digital era. Retro film cameras arguably spent less time in the hands. After all, you only had 36 shots on a roll in many cases. But a digital camera has almost unlimited shots and, as such, tends to spend more time actually in the hands. A good camera grip not only helps prevent my hands and wrists from actually getting fatigued, but also encourages better handholding techniques for less camera shake.

Now I understand that, as a wedding photographer, I probably have more 10 hour stretches with a camera in my hand than most. But even when I spent an hour or two photographing a Renaissance fair with the gripless Panasonic S9, my hand was already tiring.

I’m just not a fan of the no-grip rectangular box of a camera. These cameras are all meant to marry both the retro and compact trends. I understand wanting something compact enough to slip into any bag, but I personally need to have something for my fingers to grip. It doesn't have to be huge, but it needs to be there. A grip is worth taking up a little extra space in a camera bag.

There are some vintage-looking cameras that still have some sort of a grip. I was worried about moving from the beefy Nikon D850 to the more half grip style of the Fujifilm X-T4, but the lower weight made the transition a bit more seamless than I expected.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, I love that I can always get a better grip with a battery grip, or even a lightweight add-on like those from SmallRig. If you really want a retro-style camera like the Nikon Zf but also need a good grip, you can at least add one with accessories.

I know some photographers will put more importance on the compact size – and that’s fine (you do you!) And I own point-and-shoots like the Olympus TG-6 that are largely gripless, but these cameras are meant to only stay in my hands for a short time. But a mirrorless camera without a grip? It isn’t for me.

You may also like

Give your smartphone a better grip with the best iPhone camera grips, or browse the best mirrorless cameras.