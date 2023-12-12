Olympus Tough TG-6: Still a good buy?

By James Artaius
published

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is one of my favorite cameras, and it has just been replaced… but is it still worth buying?

Olympus Tough TG-6
(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is one of my favorite cameras – one of the rare cameras I review that I think is so good, I actually buy one myself!

However, the Olympus Tough TG-6 has just been discontinued and replaced by a new model: the OM System Tough TG-7. So the question is, is the TG-6 still worth buying? 

The short answer is yes, and the reason is simple: the Olympus Tough TG-6 is basically the same camera as the TG-7 that replaced it. The new model certainly has some welcome new additions but, honestly, if you see the TG-6 for a better price (or you're simply a longtime Olympus fan and just want to see that name on your camera again) then it's still absolutely one of the best waterproof cameras around. 

Same 12MP back-illuminated sensor? Check. Same 25-100mm f/2.0-4.9 lens? Same GPS and field sensor system? Check. Same 50 feet / 15 meters waterproofing? Check. Same 14°F / -10°C freezeproofing, 7 feet / 2.1 meters shockproofing, and 220 pounds / 100 kilos crushproofing? Check, check and check. 

Between the holiday sales and retailers clearing out old inventory, there are going to be some great deals on the Olympus Tough TG-6 – and you can expect more to pop up on the second-hand market as well (not mine, though!). 

And the best thing about a literal tough camera like this is that, where you usually have to worry about used electronics being a bit knocked about, here you know that the camera is built to withstand pretty much anything – so you can get one safe in the knowledge that it will still be ticking, even if it's taken a licking! 

So wherever you see it, yes, you can rest safe in the knowledge that the Olympus Tough TG-6 is still definitely worth picking up. 

Take a look at the best Olympus cameras (OM System). You might also be interested in the best cameras with GPS and the best compact cameras

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

