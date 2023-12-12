Olympus Tough TG-6: Still a good buy?

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is one of my favorite cameras – one of the rare cameras I review that I think is so good, I actually buy one myself!

However, the Olympus Tough TG-6 has just been discontinued and replaced by a new model: the OM System Tough TG-7. So the question is, is the TG-6 still worth buying?

The short answer is yes, and the reason is simple: the Olympus Tough TG-6 is basically the same camera as the TG-7 that replaced it. The new model certainly has some welcome new additions but, honestly, if you see the TG-6 for a better price (or you're simply a longtime Olympus fan and just want to see that name on your camera again) then it's still absolutely one of the best waterproof cameras around.

Same 12MP back-illuminated sensor? Check. Same 25-100mm f/2.0-4.9 lens? Same GPS and field sensor system? Check. Same 50 feet / 15 meters waterproofing? Check. Same 14°F / -10°C freezeproofing, 7 feet / 2.1 meters shockproofing, and 220 pounds / 100 kilos crushproofing? Check, check and check.

Between the holiday sales and retailers clearing out old inventory, there are going to be some great deals on the Olympus Tough TG-6 – and you can expect more to pop up on the second-hand market as well (not mine, though!).

And the best thing about a literal tough camera like this is that, where you usually have to worry about used electronics being a bit knocked about, here you know that the camera is built to withstand pretty much anything – so you can get one safe in the knowledge that it will still be ticking, even if it's taken a licking!

So wherever you see it, yes, you can rest safe in the knowledge that the Olympus Tough TG-6 is still definitely worth picking up.

