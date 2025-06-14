Worried the OM System OM-3’s faithfully retro lack of a grip could mean disaster? OM System is now selling aftermarket camera grips and cases

Just when I thought the OM System OM-3 couldn’t get any cooler, Japan’s OM System store has started to sell a range of accessories that ramp up the retro to 11. The news, reported on by Asobinet, reveals a vintage smorgasbord of grips and genuine leather cases, but they're not just cool-looking, they’re also practical. Similarly to the Nikon Zf that came before it, the OM System OM-3 is so faithful to the film SLR cameras of yore that its grip is virtually nonexistent. As such, investing in an aftermarket grip might not be such a bad idea.

First up is the UN OM-3 Wood Grip, which is made from rosewood, features an ARCA-Swiss-compatible bottom plate, and battery access. This looks like a decent option for anyone looking for a simple grip attachment that doesn’t detract from the OM-3’s good looks.

The UN OM-3 Wood Grip looks like a simple solution to the OM-3's lack of a grip (Image credit: UN / OM System)

A slightly flashier grip is the Leofoto LPO-OM-3 L-Plate with Grip, which, as the name suggests, is actually a rather unassuming L-bracket. You’ll notice a small protrusion to one side, which is just big enough to accommodate an ARCA-Swiss compatible tripod head (the bottom plate is also ARCA-Swiss-compatible).

The plate is made from machined 6061-T6 aluminum alloy, which appears to match perfectly with the OM-3’s silver top plate, giving the whole setup a rather seamless look. But what I really like about this grip is that the vertical bit is an attachment, so if you just want a grip and you prefer the look of this Leofoto offering, it should still meet your requirements.

Leofoto's clever grip option doubles as an L-bracket, and you can remove the vertical attachment if you don't need it (Image credit: Leofoto / OM System)

Moving onto the leather cases, the UN OM-3 Camera Holder provides retro looks, half-case protection, and a grip. It’s made of Columbian leather and boasts battery, USB, and memory card access, and there’s provision for a tripod screw on the base. The UN Camera Holder is described as having “a gentle grip that improves grip without compromising the design of the camera.” So it could be a good choice for anyone keen on retaining the OM-3’s form factor as much as possible.

The UN OM-3 Camera Holder features a small grip so as not to detract too much from the OM-3's faithfully retro style (Image credit: UN / OM System)

Finally, you have the Roberu OM-3 genuine leather holder & LeonCS strap set. This rather fetching-looking case is made from a genuine Italian leather called Vachetta and comes in black, brown or Camel (a light brown). According to the product description, it will become glossier over time with use, which bodes well for anyone wanting that vintage worn-in leather look. Plus, removable buttons allow for easy USB port, card slot, and battery access. And while it doesn’t appear to include any form of protrusion to provide extra grip, it does come with a strap, so your pride and joy isn’t going to hit the deck should you drop it.

This Roberu half-case doesn't feature a grip, but it comes with a neck strap so your pride and joy will still be kept safe (Image credit: Roberu / OM System)

While I always reserve judgement until I’ve used an item in the flesh, all of these accessories seem like a good fit for the OM System OM-3 and the fact that they’re available directly from OM System adds that little bit more legitimacy. It sure is a great time to be a fan of retro cameras.

