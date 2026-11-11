Fujifilm breaks revenue records with $5.6 billion in Q2 – but your next camera could cost more
Fujifilm's latest financial results look impressive, but one market development could have an impact on the price photographers pay for their next camera
In Q2, Fujifilm is celebrating record revenues – but there could be some unwelcome news ahead for photographers planning their next Fujifilm camera purchase.
As the new financial report states, the manufacturer has reached record revenue of ¥885 billion (approximately $5.59 billion / £4.17 billion / AU$8.09 billion) for the second quarter of its 2026 / 2027 financial year, covering July to September – an increase of 7.6% compared with the same period last year.
Operating profit also reached a record of ¥90 billion ($569 million / £424 million / AU$823 million), up 8.2%. But behind the impressive figures, rising production costs are putting increasing pressure on Fujifilm's imaging business – and photographers.
The Instax sales boom
Fujifilm's Imaging division recorded revenue of ¥162.3 billion ($1.0 billion / £764.3 million / AU$1.5 billion) in Q3, up 11% year-on-year, while operating profit jumped 29.6% to ¥50.1 billion ($317.2 million / £235.8 million / AU$458.2 million).
Much of that growth came from the Instax line of instant cameras, with consumer imaging revenue climbing 22.5% to ¥104.5 billion ($661.7 million / £491.8 million / AU$955.8 million).
In a world where almost anyone can use their camera phone for photography, phone fatigue leads people to straightforward models like the hybrid Instax Mini Evo – which combines digital shooting with instant printing and creative filters.
Also popular are the affordable Instax Mini 13, Square SQ40 and Wide 400 – all of which give people a dedicated shooting experience, along with physical prints.
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Fujifilm X and GFX cameras revenue slips 5.1%
The picture is rather different for Fujifilm's digital camera business, however.
Professional imaging, including the X (APS-C) and GFX (medium format camera) systems, recorded ¥57.7 billion ($364.8 million / £271.7 million / AU$528.1) in revenue in Q2, down 5.1% from the same period last year.
Fujifilm puts the decline down largely to strong camera sales during the same period last year, following several new product launches like the GFX100RF, the X Half and the X-E5.
Fujifilm also mentions that the X-T30 III and X-M5 cameras continue to sell well.
Could your next Fujifilm camera cost more?
In the Q2 report, there is one key figure that photographers should keep an eye on.
Fujifilm expects rising memory and component costs to have a ¥14 billion ($88.51 million / £65.93 million / AU$128.1 million) negative impact on its Imaging division over the full financial year.
The manufacturer plans to offset some of this through pricing measures, which could eventually mean higher prices for cameras and other products.
But there's another interesting development in Fujifilm's latest results: it has more than doubled its Imaging R&D spending in Q2 to ¥5.2 billion ($32.88 million / £24.48 million / AU$45.6 million), an increase of 108% compared with last year.
R&D, or research and development, is the money invested in creating and improving products and technologies. In photography, that can include everything from developing new sensors and image processors to improving AF (autofocus), lens technology and overall image quality.
For the first half of the financial year, Fujifilm's Imaging R&D spending reached ¥9.5 billion ($60.06 million / £44.73 million / AU$86.9), up 72.2%.
The company hasn't revealed how this additional investment is being divided between Instax, X and GFX, so we don't yet know what it could mean for future cameras. But it's certainly a figure worth watching…
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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