DON’T buy the Nikon Z fc lens kit on Amazon, buy the body and lens separately to save much more!

Arguably, the camera deal of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days so far in the UK is the Nikon Z fc, which has dropped to the lowest price I’ve ever seen by quite some margin. I’m talking a cool £534.65 for the body-only model, which is a massive 41% off the RRP. The lowest I can ever remember seeing it before was around the £630 mark, so this is a fantastic deal.

However, the Amazon deals page also lists a couple of lens kit deals, which are also ‘on offer’. STOP! Don’t you dare add the Nikon Z fc + DX 16-50mm or Nikon Z fc + 28mm to your basket. The body-only price is so good that you’ll save a lot more dosh if you purchase the body and lenses separately. Let me break it down for you...

Save 41% (£364.35) Nikon Z fc: was £899 now £534.65 at Amazon The Nikon Z fc borrows its good looks from one of the most legendary Nikon film cameras of all time, the Nikon FM2. But under the hood, it packs Nikon’s first-generation mirrorless tech. It might be an older model, but its good looks and fantastic image quality still make it a very capable camera for stills photographers. You also get 4K / 30p video to boot.

Save 49% (£162.44) Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR : was £329 now £166.56 at Amazon The Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a fantastic everyday lens thanks to its super-light weight of 135g and effective focal range of 24-75mm. It even comes with Nikon's optical image stabilization, compensating for up to 4.5 stops of light. And at this price, it's a no-brainer for APS-C Nikon owners!

Save 20% (£35) Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 (Z-mount): was £175 now £140 at Amazon If you’re looking for a fast, cut-price lens for your APS-C Nikon camera, then the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 is definitely worth a shot. Not only is it super cheap at just £140, but its effective 52mm focal length makes it incredibly useful for everyday applications. It’s a cheap, fast, ‘nifty fifty’, what’s not to like?

The Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR can be purchased for just £166.56 on Amazon right now. Granted, it’s not the silver SE version that matches the silver Z fc body that’s on offer, but we’re talking £701.21 for the pair. That’s a stonking price! Heck, even if you’ve got your heart set on the silver variant, you can pick it up for £329 at Jessops and still save on Amazon’s £878.96 lens kit deal, by totalling £863.65. And if you’re patient, you’ll be able to find the SE for a better price in the future, I’m sure. Alternatively, this little lens only goes for around £100 used, which is a real bargain.

Moving onto the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8, you can pick up the mainline version for £243.98 on Amazon and the silver-accented SE version for £298.98 on Amazon. Pair these deals with that incredible body-only price, and you’re paying £778.63 and £833.63 respectively. Both are well below Amazon’s £899 lens kit asking price.

And of course, if you buy the body-only Nikon Z fc, you’re free to put together your own lens kit. If you’re working on a tight budget, you’ll find a variety of autofocus Viltrox lenses at great prices, such as the Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8, which would provide an effective focal length of 30mm on the crop-sensor Nikon Z fc. Or the super-fast ‘nifty fifty’ Viltrox 35mm f/1.7, providing an effective focal length of roughly 52mm.

So, if you decide to take advantage of one of the star deals this Amazon Prime Day, or if you intend to pick up any other camera, make sure you check the lens kit deals very carefully. With just a little maths, you may well find out that buying everything separately can save you a packet.

You might also like...

How about a head-to-head with Nikon's other retro mirrorless? The Nikon Zf vs Z fc. Maybe you're wondering if the Nikon Z fc is still a relevant mirrorless camera in 2025? And if you're into the vintage look, but are after a camera from another manufacturer, check out the best retro cameras.