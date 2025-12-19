Canon EOS R100 bundle drops under £500, making it the perfect beginner camera or gift this festive season

The Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18–45mm lens has quietly become one of the most tempting entry points into Canon’s mirrorless EOS R system, and at £479 Clifton Cameras it’s now an even stronger proposition.

Down from £649, this £170 saving turns what was already a sensible beginner’s kit into a genuinely sharp-value deal for anyone looking to step up from a smartphone or ageing DSLR without breaking the bank.

At the heart of the EOS R100 is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that delivers pleasing colour, solid dynamic range, and enough resolution to comfortably handle everyday photography, travel, family moments, and casual content creation. It’s a straightforward camera in the best sense, stripping away unnecessary complexity while still offering the image quality you’d expect from Canon’s modern mirrorless lineup.

Autofocus is another area where the R100 punches above its price point. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF does an excellent job of locking onto subjects quickly and accurately, with face detection that works reliably for portraits and people shots. For beginners in particular, this kind of dependable autofocus removes a lot of the frustration from learning photography and lets you focus on actually taking pictures.

The bundled RF-S 18–45mm lens is a sensible, compact starter zoom that covers everything from wide-angle scenes to short telephoto framing. It’s ideal for day-to-day shooting, holidays, and casual video, and crucially, it keeps the overall kit small and lightweight. Paired with the R100 body, it’s a setup you’ll actually want to take with you rather than leave at home.

Video shooters aren’t left out either. The EOS R100 offers 4K recording and clean Full HD for those looking to dip a toe into vlogging or simple video projects. It’s not a cinema powerhouse, but for beginners or family content, it delivers dependable results with Canon’s familiar colour science straight out of the camera.

At £479, the Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18–45mm lens feels like one of the most accessible ways to buy into Canon’s RF ecosystem right now. With a £170 saving on the original price, it’s a well-timed deal for first-time camera buyers, students, or anyone wanting a capable, no-nonsense mirrorless camera that does the fundamentals very well.