Canon EOS R100 bundle drops to £459, making it the perfect beginner camera (or a great gift)

The Canon EOS R100 with the RF-S 18–45mm lens has quietly emerged as one of the most accessible ways into Canon’s EOS R mirrorless system, and at just £459 from Clifton Cameras, it’s now even harder to ignore.
The new year reduction in price transforms an already sensible beginner’s kit into a genuinely strong-value option for anyone upgrading from a smartphone or an ageing DSLR, offering a straightforward route into modern mirrorless photography without stretching the budget.
At the heart of the Canon EOS R100 is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that delivers pleasing colour, respectable dynamic range, and ample resolution for everyday photography. From travel and family moments to casual content creation, it produces the kind of clean, dependable image quality you’d expect from Canon’s modern mirrorless line. It’s a refreshingly straightforward camera, focusing on the essentials without unnecessary complexity.
Autofocus is another area where the R100 overdelivers for the money. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF is quick, accurate, and confidence-inspiring, with reliable face detection that works particularly well for portraits and people shots. For beginners, this kind of consistency removes much of the learning curve frustration and allows you to concentrate on composition and timing rather than missed focus.
The bundled RF-S 18–45mm lens is a compact, sensible starter zoom that covers a useful range from wide-angle scenes to short telephoto framing. It’s well-suited to day-to-day shooting, holidays, and casual video, while keeping the overall kit light and portable. Crucially, it’s a setup you’re likely to carry with you, rather than leave behind.
Video capabilities are solid for the target audience, too. The EOS R100 offers 4K recording alongside clean Full HD, making it suitable for simple video projects, family clips, or an introduction to vlogging. It’s not designed as a filmmaking tool, but it delivers dependable results with Canon’s familiar colour straight out of the camera.
