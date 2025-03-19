BREAKING: Canon is teasing TWO new cameras for next week!

Canon has just launched a teaser across its social media platforms, which depicts two silhouetted cameras with the text "coming soon" and the date of March 26 – which is next Wednesday.

"In one week, a new chapter begins! We promise it's worth the wait," reads the text on the company's Instagram post (embedded below). "Subscribe to our YouTube channel at the link in our bio to be among the first to know!"

There are some huge clues as to the identity of the cameras in the image – some subtle, some not so much.

For starters, there's the giant letter "V" – which would infer that both cameras are members of the company's V Series of vlogging and creator cameras. Currently, this contains two products: the Canon PowerShot V10 and the Canon PowerShot V1 – the latter of which was announced last month, but was only available in Asian territories.

However, having played with the camera in Japan when I attended CP+ 2025 in Tokyo last month, we already know what the V1 looks like – and it looks exactly like the left-hand camera in the teaser image (right down to the same 8.2-25.6mm lens, which is a 16-50mm equivalent in 35mm terms).

So it's not too big a stretch to say that the first camera is the PowerShot V1, given that Canon has literally pictured it. But what is the other camera?

Unlike the V1, the camera on the right is completely in shadow – and the blacks have been painted out, so even raising the exposure in Photoshop doesn't reveal what it is. However, looking at it gives us a few clues.

It's obviously a very small camera, looking to be just a smidge bigger than the V1 – which is Canon's latest compact camera. Could this be another compact?

It's possible, but the lens looks a little too big to be a typical integrated zoom lens – even though there appears to be a zoom rocker switch on the top of the camera.

Still, Canon doesn't yet have any interchangeable lens members of the V Series family, so could this be the first of its kind – a complement to the V1, in the same way that Sony has both fixed and interchangeable lens versions of its ZV cameras?

Whatever the case, we've only got a week until we find out for sure. I was incredibly excited by the PowerShot V1 when I tried it in Japan – I can't wait to see what Canon has in store next Wednesday!

