Viltrox went all out in 2025 bolstering its fast-glass prime lens offerings for Sony users, as well as its reputation as a leading—perhaps the leading—third-party manufacturer of affordable primes.

The off-brand lens manufacturer now boasts an array of primes for both APS-C and full-frame Sony cameras, including its Air series, Pro series, and LAB series, which are praised for combining lower prices—now even lower thanks to 20% off in the Amazon Spring deals—with solid build quality.

Viltrox’s primes are more affordable alternatives to Sony G Master equivalents and feature weather-sealed metal housings, integrated USB-C connectivity, and fast autofocus systems.

The majority of these Viltrox lenses are toward Sony APS-C cameras, but can be used on Sony full-frame cameras, albeit with some loss in image quality, by activating the ‘APS-C/S35 Shooting’ setting in the camera menu. If doing this, review your photos in camera for vignetting.

Viltrox Air series deals

Designed for Sony E-mount APS-C shooters, Viltrox Air series lenses typically feature 12 optical elements, reliable autofocus driven by a stepping motor, and a minimum aperture of f/16. As the series name suggests, these primes are as light as they come, weighing roughly 6 oz, with plastic bodies and sturdier metal mounting plates.

Save 20% ($39.80) Viltrox Air 9mm f/2.8 E: was $199 now $159.20 at Amazon An ultra-wide-angle, ultra-light prime lens for capturing a 113.8° field of view with crisp f/2.8 depth of field. It features 13 optical elements in 11 groups, a minimum focus distance of 0.13 m, and a full-frame equivalent focal length of 13 mm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($35.20) Viltrox Air 25mm f/1.7 E : was $176 now $140.80 at Amazon The 25mm f/1.7 Air lens features a bright f/1.7 aperture for strong low-light performance and background blur. It includes 12 elements in 10 groups, a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 m, and a full-frame equivalent focal length of 33 mm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($36) Viltrox Air 56mm f/1.7 E: was $180 now $144 at Amazon Get closer to your subject while maintaining a shallow depth of field with the 56mm f/1.7 Viltrox Air lens. It features 11 optical elements in 9 groups, a minimum focusing distance of 0.55 m, and a full-frame equivalent focal length of 85 mm. Read more Read less ▼

Viltrox Pro series deals

The Viltrox Pro series lenses are higher-end alternatives to the Air series and feature metal builds with weather sealing, a clickable aperture ring, and autofocus driven by a voice coil motor (VCM). The sturdier construction means APS-C Pro models weigh around 19oz and full-frame Pro lenses weigh roughly 28 oz.

Save 20% ($115.60) Viltrox Pro 27mm f/1.2 E: was $578 now $462.40 at Amazon The Viltrox Pro 27mm f/1.2 for Sony APS-C delivers high resolution at its maximum aperture. It features 15 glass elements in 11 groups, a 0.28 m minimum focusing distance, and a 40 mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($119.60) Viltrox Pro 85mm f/1.4 FE: was $598 now $478.40 at Amazon A strong full-frame 85mm alternative to Sony’s G Master equivalent, the Viltrox 85mm Pro features a bright f/1.4 aperture, 15 optical elements in 11 groups, and a minimum focusing distance of 0.79 m. Read more Read less ▼

Viltrox LAB series deals

This is Viltrox’s flagship lineup, aimed at competing with premium first-party full-frame lenses through high-end quality, wide apertures, and solid all-metal, weather-sealed construction. Specs include a silent Quad Hyper VCM autofocus, customizable OLED displays, and programmable function buttons. LAB lenses weigh between 36–42 oz.

Save 20% ($199.80) Viltrox LAB 35mm f/1.2 FE: was $999 now $799.20 at Amazon This is a strong option for photographers on a mid-range budget looking for higher-end optics covering the classic 35mm focal length. The lens features a bright f/1.2 aperture, 15 optical elements across 10 groups, and a minimum focusing distance of 0.34 m. Read more Read less ▼

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If you’re also in the market for a new Sony shooter, check out our guide to the best Sony cameras.