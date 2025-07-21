Pick up the retro Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm for an INCREDIBLE £791.50

If you’ve been tempted by Nikon’s mirrorless lineup but long for the tactile charm of the film era, this could be the deal that seals it.

The Nikon Z fc, bundled with the compact 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 kit lens, is now just £791.50 - a solid saving of £249 off the usual price.

Was £1,039 now £791.50 at Amazon Save £247 at Amazon. The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor, which can also record 4K video, and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom It's a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!

Launched as Nikon’s first retro-style mirrorless camera, the Z fc takes more than a few cues from the brand’s iconic FM and FE-series SLRs. It’s not just a handsome shell, either - under the hood is a 20.9MP DX-format sensor powered by Nikon’s Expeed 6 processor. That translates to snappy performance with up to 11fps continuous shooting, crisp 4K video at 30p, and a wide ISO range that stretches to ISO 51,200.

For modern creators, the Z fc ticks a lot of boxes. The vari-angle touchscreen is fully articulating, making it ideal for vlogging and self-shooting, while the 209-point autofocus system - with subject tracking and eye-detect - ensures your footage stays sharp and well-framed. It also supports live streaming, has a mic input, and charges via USB-C, giving it extra flexibility when you're on the go.

Connectivity is seamless thanks to Nikon’s SnapBridge system, allowing for remote control and wireless transfers straight to your phone. And while the specs speak to contemporary demands, it’s the design that often wins people over: beautifully machined dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation give the Z fc a satisfying, analogue feel.

This is a camera that blends style and substance in equal measure. Whether you’re building your first creative kit or simply want something lighter and more stylish to carry than a full-frame system, the Nikon Z fc is hard to fault - especially at this price.