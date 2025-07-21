David Hurn turns 91: Celebrating the legacy of Magnum’s unsung master photographer
David Hurn at 91: The quiet genius who captures people's souls
Documentary photographer David Hurn celebrates his 91st birthday today – a milestone that marks not only the longevity of a remarkable life, but the enduring relevance of his lens on the world.
Born on July 21st, 1934, Hurn has spent more than six decades capturing humanity in its rawest and most revealing forms.
From conflict zones to the quiet corners of British life, his images have become defining pieces of visual history, never seeking drama but instead settling into the truth of the moment.
Hurn’s style is unmistakably honest, rooted in observation rather than orchestration. He is never one to impose himself on a scene. Instead, he allows life to unfold in front of him, capturing moments that resonate long after the shutter clicks.
Whether photographing the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, swinging London in the 1960s, or rural Wales in more recent years, his approach has always been quiet and deliberate – a masterclass in restraint and clarity.
A founding member of Magnum Photos’ London office, Hurn helped shape the very idea of what modern documentary photography could be. Yet, unlike some of his contemporaries who sought fame through spectacle, Hurn found profundity in the everyday.
His work is often characterized by a sense of gentle humor, warmth, and an understanding of people rather than judgment of them. He has always championed the idea that good photography isn’t about gear or tricks, but about empathy, timing, and trust.
His long-running project photographing Wales, where he settled permanently in the 1970s, reveals a deep love for community, heritage, and the slow rhythms of rural life. Through his lens, coal miners, market traders, schoolchildren, and shepherds have all become part of an ongoing tapestry that speaks volumes about a nation and its identity.
Beyond his own photography, Hurn has given generously to the next generation – donating thousands of prints to the nation, mentoring young photographers, and tirelessly promoting visual literacy.
At 91, David Hurn remains not just a living legend, but a quiet force in British photography. His archive is a treasure trove of humanity – unfiltered, intelligent, and always dignified.
In a world increasingly saturated with images designed to provoke, shock, or sell, Hurn’s photographs continue to stand apart: they don’t shout, they speak.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
