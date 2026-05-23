Photographing the British Isles Competition 2026 open for entries

To mark the publication of Photography Weekends Britain by William Gray, a new guidebook from Bradt Guides, the publisher has partnered with the author and the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) for an exciting new photo contest.

The Photographing the British Isles Competition 2026 is open now and your photos could win you a place on a photography workshop in London or the Cotswolds.

Plus, you can get a £5 discount code for Photography Weekends Britain when you enter the competition.

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St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, England, by William Gray (Image credit: © William Gray)

The winner of each category (Landscape, Cities and Wildlife) will receive one year's membership of the Royal Photographic Society, which includes membership of one of the organisation's special interest groups.

The overall winner wins a place on one of William Gray's photography workshops in either London or the Cotswolds.

Entry to Photographing the British Isles Competition 2026 is free and three photos in total can be submitted – these can be spread across the categories (for example, three photos in one category, or two photos in one category and one in another).

There's also a Portfolio category, where up to five photos can be entered. One photo can be entered in this category and also in another category.

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The competition marks the publication of William Gray's new book Photography Weekends Britain, which is on sale now (Image credit: © William Gray / Bradt Guides)

The competition is open worldwide, to anyone aged 18 or over for whom photography is not their main employment or source of income, and the photos should cover the British Isles in some shape or form.

For more information, and full terms and conditions, visit the competition website.

Enter today!

(Image credit: © William Gray)

The deadline for entries to the Photographing the British Isles Competition 2026 is 11.59pm BST on Tuesday 30 June 2026 (6.59pm EDT/3.59pm PDT).

The winners will be announced at the end of July 2026.

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