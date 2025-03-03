Schneider-Kreuznach makes a return to photography lenses with a surprising partnership with Samyang

First Zeiss, now Schneider-Kreuznach; vintage lens manufacturers are making a comeback as Samyang unveils a new lens at CP+ 2025, designed in collaboration with Schneider-Kreuznach.

Schneider-Kreuznach, commonly known as Schneider, is a German lens manufacturer that you may not have heard about in many years. Founded in 1913, it established itself as a leading name in optics, producing lenses for photography, cinema, and industrial applications. While Schneider remained active in specialized fields such as large-format and cine lenses, its presence in the consumer photography market had largely faded, which makes its return with South Korean lens specialists Samyang a surprising and intriguing development.

Samyang x Schneider Kreuznach 14-24mm f/2.8 FE lens via Photo Rumors (Image credit: PhotoRumors)

On display at CP+ 2025, and presented via Photo Rumors, is the Samyang X Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE, a full-frame ultra-wide-angle zoom lens designed for Sony E-mount cameras. Notably, this is Schneider-Kreuznach’s first mirrorless lens, marking a significant shift for the brand as it adapts to modern digital photography. This collaboration combines Samyang’s expertise in producing affordable third-party lenses with Schneider-Kreuznach’s optical heritage – perhaps an exciting sign of things to come.

The lens is the world’s first 14-24mm Sony E-compatible super-wide zoom that facilitates front filters with a 77mm filter size. It also enables ultra-close-up shooting with a minimum focusing distance of just 0.18m. Despite its wide focal range, the lens remains compact and lightweight, weighing only 445g.

Despite the announcement, there is still very little information about the extent of Schneider-Kreuznach’s involvement in the design and manufacturing of the lens, except a line stating "Jointly developed with Schneider-Kreuznach". Whether Schneider played a major role in the optical formula or primarily contributed branding and legacy expertise remains unclear. There is also no official news on the availability or release date of the lens.

This collaboration highlights an evolving trend in the photography industry. Established European manufacturers like Schneider-Kreuznach are joining forces with modern, innovative brands such as Samyang. At the same time the growing presence of young Chinese lens manufacturers is shaping the future of the market.

As lens development becomes increasingly reliant on software and advanced optical technology rather than purely mechanical engineering, partnerships between heritage brands and newer players are becoming more common. This dynamic exchange of expertise brings together the best of both worlds; decades of optical craftsmanship meeting cutting-edge advancements in lens technology.

For now, the Samyang X Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE lens stands as an exciting revival of a historic name in photography, albeit in an unexpected form.

