Samyang's new 35mm lens is slower than its sibling – but that's the whole point

The camera industry has a funny relationship with aperture. Bigger is often presumed better. An f/1.2 must surely be superior to an f/1.4, which must be superior to an f/1.8. It's almost a reflex; like assuming a heavier car is safer, or that a thicker steak is tastier. Samyang's new AF 35mm F1.8 P FE is a direct, confident challenge to that logic.

The lens joins the Korean manufacturer's growing Prima Series for Sony full-frame E-mount mirrorless cameras will be sold (as usual under the Rokinon brand in the USA. It sits at a deliberately slower maximum aperture than Samyang's own AF 35mm F1.4 P FE; a lens the company launched just two years ago. On paper, that reads as a downgrade. In practice, it could be the smarter choice for many.

Because let's be honest: what most of us actually need from a 35mm lens is not maximum aperture. Its reliability, portability, and autofocus that doesn't let you down when something unexpected happens in front of your camera.

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Why F1.8 makes sense

The headline difference between f/1.4 and f/1.8 is just under two-thirds of a stop of light. In practical terms, that means the f/1.4 performs marginally better in the dimmest of conditions: a candlelit restaurant, perhaps, or a dark gig venue. But for the vast majority of shooting situations, f/1.8 is more than sufficient. Modern Sony sensors are so capable at higher ISO settings, the real-world gap between the two lenses is narrower than the numbers suggest.

What you'll gain with f/1.8, on the other hand, is tangible. Measuring 71.5mm in length and weighing 216 g, the AF 35mm F1.8 P FE is smaller and lighter than its faster sibling: a meaningful consideration if you're carrying a camera all day. It uses a 62mm filter thread, plays nicely with a wide range of accessories, and its more modest optics allow for a 10-element design that Samyang says keeps aberrations tightly controlled. The new lens is also significantly cheaper.

The company's UMC II coating tackles flare and ghosting, and Linear STM II autofocus (the same motor technology proving itself across the Prima lineup) promises quick, quiet, precise focus that's as useful for video as it is for stills.

Building a system

It's the lens you'll actually carry. The one that fits in a jacket pocket. The one that won't make your wrist ache after a long day's shooting. The lens also includes weather sealing and USB-C firmware update support: practical additions that speak to the kind of real-world durability photographers actually rely on.

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In short, if you shoot Sony full-frame and you've been waiting for a compact, capable 35mm wide-angle prime that doesn't ask you to compromise on build quality or autofocus performance, this lens deserves a serious look. The lens can also be used on Sony APS-C mirrorless models, where it will give an effective focal length of 52mm - providing an affordable standard lens.

(Image credit: Samyang)

It's not trying to be the fastest or the most technically impressive 35mm on the market. It's trying to be the most useful. And for most people shooting most things, there's a lot to be said there.

The LK Samyang AF 35mm F1.8 P FE is a full-frame Sony E-mount lens featuring a 10-element optical design (arranged in 8 groups), Linear STM II autofocus, UMC II coating, weather sealing, and USB-C connectivity for firmware updates.

The lens will start to ship in May for £299.

